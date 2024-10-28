Hello, Celine Dion: Adele’s Las Vegas residency hosts another icon and a teary reunion

Adele, left, called Celine Dion “one of my favorite people of all time” at a recent concert in Las Vegas.

Adele and Celine Dion made their fans feel their love as they shed tears and embraced during a moving reunion over the weekend.

“My Heart Will Go On” diva Dion on Friday attended the final leg of Adele’s viral Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Though the stage belonged to the “Hello” hitmaker, Dion got her own share of the spotlight and audience love.

Adele, walking through the audience as she performed “While We Were Young,” made her way to Dion and her family, according to videos shared on TikTok. She reached over the railing to embrace the French Canadian singer and seemingly shed tears while doing so. Video also shows Dion holding Adele’s face in her hands, and holding and kissing Adele’s hand. Dion, accompanied and comforted by her sons, seems to wipe away tears after Adele walks away.

“Give it up to Miss Celine Dion,” Adele says later in the clip, spurring cheers and standing ovations from the audience.

Dion also gets on her feet, waving and blowing kisses.

Elsewhere in the clip Adele calls Dion, who presented her the song of the year Grammy in 2017, “one of my favorite people of all time.”

Dion’s most recent public appearance went viral nearly two years after she revealed in December 2022 she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that has mostly hindered her live music career. Since her diagnosis, the 56-year-old singer has put performances on hold and explained that the incurable disorder has made it feel like “somebody’s strangling you” when she attempts to sing.

However, in the summer Dion seemingly powered through to deliver a moving performance of Edith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony — her first live performance since her diagnosis. After her performance, she said it was an honor to perform at the sports spectacular.

Dion didn’t take the stage during Friday’s concert but seemed to do plenty of singing and clapping along to Adele’s hits, according to other video from the show.

Adele, 36, will conclude her three-year gig in Sin City next month, she announced in September. “Weekends With Adele” at the Colosseum launched in November 2022 and she has extended the run twice. There are eight shows left on the lineup, including the grand finale set for Nov. 23.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now,” the 16-time Grammy winner told audiences in September, according to a TikTok video. “I want to live my life that I’ve been building and I will miss you terribly.”