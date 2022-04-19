Drake posted a photo with Taylor Swift. Let the conspiracy theories begin

Fans of Drake and Taylor Swift were in their feelings Monday after the rapper shared a photo of him with the singer on Instagram.

The image of Drake wrapping his arm around Swift appeared in a carousel of photos the “One Dance” hitmaker posted of himself and his son Adonis. In a cryptic caption, the Grammy winner wrote, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”

Naturally, the throwback(?) picture of Champagne Papi and the “Champagne Problems” artist raised a lot of eyebrows and questions online. Where was the photo taken? When? And why? Who are “they”? And most importantly: Does this mean a T-Swift/Drizzy collab is on the way?

As Kris Jenner would say: This is a case for the FBI.

Music How Taylor Swift reclaimed 2012 to win 2021 She started the year by winning the album of the year Grammy. But it was two rapturously received rerecordings of her older albums that really grew her legend.

Advertisement

“What does the captionnn meannn is that a lyric???” one curious Swiftie tweeted along with some crying emojis.

“It’s definitely a collab right cause this is randommm af l mean must have a had a conversation with her it omhdhdhbd I’m clowning now nothing makes sense What are yall’s theories.”

After going down the Twitter rabbit hole — for science — the most popular fan theory seems to anticipate a Drake feature on Swift’s next rerecorded album. Following the blockbuster releases of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” the majority of conspiracy theorists seem to believe “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is on the horizon.

On her previous rerecorded albums, Swift has included old songs “from the vault” that didn’t make it onto the original records. Some of those resurrected gems have featured other musicians, such as Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran and Maren Morris. Could Drake be next?

“remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era?” one person tweeted. “what if that song is in the vault tracks??”

“drake recently posted a photo of him and taylor on his insta,” wrote another. “the last time him and taylor took a photo together was in 2016 during the 1989 era. 1989 TV IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!!”

Adding fuel to the rampant speculation is a rumor that Swift’s label, Republic Records, “liked” Drake’s post on Instagram. If that’s true, however, Republic appears to have removed the like as of Tuesday morning. So, do with that information what you will.

See more reactions to the buzzy snapshot from the internet sleuths below.

OH SO- REPUBLIC RECORDS LIKED THE DRAKE/TAYLOR PHOTO? INTERESTING — Potayto 🧣 (@burningredthr) April 19, 2022

since drake posted a picture with taylor swift and drake is besties with rihanna that means rihanna will see it. then rihanna will call taylor and they’ll talk for a bit. they’ll end up making a song together wit drizzy. they’ll release it and break the world. DO YOU HEAR ME?!!! — A🪡 (@folkeiry) April 19, 2022

Lana Del Rey and Drake sharing similar photos… what if they are teasing something and they are all collaborating with Taylor Swift? 😱 — Taylor Swift World (@TSWorId) April 19, 2022

I always forget that Taylor is friends with Kendrick and Drake that’s so funny — Director Exquisite (@ExquisiteWill) April 19, 2022

Why tf is drake hugging taylor swift like that?! — rubaby (@ruubae) April 19, 2022

taylor and drake’s short lived bestie era was so funny to me and still is but in the best way — will (@ababygod) April 19, 2022