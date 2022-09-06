After canceling show, the Weeknd says he’ll ‘be solid’ when tour resumes this month

The Weeknd is on the road to recovery and will return to live performances just days after he abruptly canceled his sold-out Saturday concert at SoFi Stadium.

On Tuesday, the “Save Your Tears” singer reassured fans that he’ll resume his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour with his two upcoming shows in Toronto set for Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

“doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for,” the Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said in an Instagram post.

The star of the forthcoming Netflix series “The Idol” was briefly out of commission after losing his voice during Saturday’s SoFi concert. Three songs into his set, the Weeknd told fans that he needed to cut the show short.



In the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Weeknd walked offstage. Another number played in its stead before the house lights came up. He returned onstage, noting that he had lost his voice and apologized for canceling the show.

“I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the audience. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

.@theweeknd just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium pic.twitter.com/0auaraL6tW — David Viramontes (@davidviramontes) September 4, 2022

Later that night, he issued a statement on Twitter explaining that his “heart dropped” when he lost his voice. He told the L.A. concertgoers he would “make it up to you.”

“LA date is being worked out soon,” he wrote Tuesday. “thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO”

David Viramontes contributed to this report.