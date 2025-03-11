Billy Joel postpones tour due to undisclosed medical condition: ‘My health must come first’

The Piano Man will take a break from touring to focus on something other than his music: his health.

Grammy winner Billy Joel announced Tuesday that he will postpone his latest tour for four months because of a “medical condition.” A statement via the “Piano Man” and “Vienna” singer-songwriter’s Instagram says time away from the road will “allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors.”

“Joel is expected to make a full recovery,” the statement added.

Joel hits pause on his tour just weeks after his most recent show Feb. 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. During that concert, the crooner took a spill during his performance of “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and quickly recovered. It’s unclear whether that incident is related to Tuesday’s announcement. The statement did not disclose additional details about the singer’s health.

While fans will have to wait until July 5 for the 75-year-old singer to return to touring with a show at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, he assures them that the break is for good reason.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” he said.

The five-time Grammy winner announced his stadium tour in September, revealing that Sting and Stevie Nicks would co-headline for select shows. Months before announcing his tour, Joel brought his blockbuster 10-year residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden to a close in July.

Though well into his 70s, Joel told The Times in 2023 he always looks forward to more performing opportunities even after the end of a tour or a residency. He also isn’t the biggest fan of farewell tours, he said at the time.

“I have a disdain for capitalizing on that: ‘Let me threaten that it’ll be the end, and then I’ll make a lot of money,’” he said. “I’ve seen bands so many times announce their farewell tours and then they never go away.”

Amid his recovery, Joel assures fans he isn’t going anywhere, yet.

“I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans,” he said Tuesday. “Thank you for your understanding.”

More information about the rescheduled shows can be found on Joel’s website.