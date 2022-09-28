Advertisement
Music

Rapper Coolio, known for Grammy-winning song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dead at 59

A rapper in a baseball cap performs onstage
Grammy-winning rapper Coolio was found dead Wednesday at age 59.
(Rob Grabowski / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper best known for the 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died, his longtime manager confirmed Wednesday to The Times. He was 59.

The musician was found unresponsive Wednesday afternoon on the bathroom floor at a friend’s house, manager Jarez Posey told TMZ, which first reported the news. No official cause of death has been determined, but cardiac arrest was suspected, Posey told the website.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was born on Aug. 1, 1963, in Monessen, Pa., but grew up in Compton.

He was best known for the 1995 song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” off the album of the same name. The song, featured in the movie “Dangerous Minds,” won the 1996 Grammy for best solo rap performance and was nominated for song of the year.

This story is developing.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

