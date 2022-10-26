Advertisement
Share
Music

An uninvited Kanye West and crew are escorted out of Skechers HQ by executives

Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony of the Pan Am Games in Toronto.
Kanye West, seen in 2015, showed up at Skechers’ headquarters Wednesday.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Share

Kanye West and crew showed up at Skechers’ headquarters in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday without an invite, and the shoe company was definitely not having it.

“Kanye West — also referred to as Ye — arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” the company said in a statement. “Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

Skechers said it had “no intention” of working with the rapper-designer-entrepreneur, who has found himself on thin ice commercially and socially lately following a litany of conspiracy-minded and antisemitic public comments.

Kanye West answers questions from Joel Osteen during a service at Lakewood Church

Music

Kanye West’s hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him

Companies from Twitter to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye, the legal name of rap artist Kanye West, amid his antisemitic tirades.

Advertisement

In addition to his recent remarks, West also suggested in 2018 that slavery was a choice, called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast” in mid-2020 and wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens at his Yeezy collection show in Paris earlier this month.

“We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” Skechers’ statement continued, adding — just in case anyone was unclear — that “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

A man in a camouflage sweatshirt holding a microphone and standing on a stage

Music

Kanye West unravels: Antisemitism, far-right politics, broken business deals

Ye, formerly Kanye West, may be a musical savant, but he is now defined by fashion fallouts, antisemitism, a Kardashian divorce, album delays, right-wing politics and business disconnects

Ye’s appearance at Skechers’ corporate offices might have been sparked by Adidas’ decision Tuesday to cut ties with the rapper and stop production of his Yeezy shoes.

That move came after what Adidas called a “thorough review” of their relationship. The athletic-gear company expects a loss of around $246 million in net income due to ending the partnership.

West recently has been dropped by myriad companies — including high-fashion house Balenciaga and talent agency CAA — and was suspended on Twitter and Instagram since kicking off his most recent round of offensive comments.

Shrink-wrapped limited edition Adidas AG 'Yeezy' model trainers inside the Presented By sneaker resale store in London, U.K., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Adidas AG agreed to sell its underperforming Reebok business to Authentic Brands Group Inc. for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion), adding another well-known name to the buyers growing lineup of consumer companies. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business

Yeezy shoe collectors are ‘panic selling’ following Kanye West’s antisemitic rants

Kanye West’s antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician’s once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.

Music
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement