Advertisement
Share
Music

Kanye West unravels: Antisemitism, far-right politics, broken business deals

A man in a camouflage sweatshirt holding a microphone and standing on a stage
Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio.
(Amy Harris / Invision / AP)
By Times staff writers
Share

Ye, formerly Kanye West, may be a musical savant, but he is now defined by fashion fallouts, antisemitism, a Kardashian divorce, album delays, right-wing politics and business disconnects

Read more
Advertisement