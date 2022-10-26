Kanye West unravels: Antisemitism, far-right politics, broken business deals
Ye, formerly Kanye West, may be a musical savant, but he is now defined by fashion fallouts, antisemitism, a Kardashian divorce, album delays, right-wing politics and business disconnects
As Spotify and Apple Music face pressure to cut ties with Ye, industry observers say pulling his music from the platforms could be complicated.
A former Donda Academy basketball player is urging tournaments not to drop the Doves from their schedules due to Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks.
Companies from Twitter to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye, the legal name of rap artist Kanye West, amid his antisemitic tirades.
Holocaust Museum LA invited Kanye West to a private tour. Now it’s target of antisemitic attacks
Holocaust Museum LA said it’s been the target of antisemitic hate after rapper Kanye West rejected the museum’s invitation for a private tour.
Kanye West was dropped by Adidas and his talent agency, after ‘brazen’ and ‘unapologetic’ antisemitic rhetoric.
Fears that antisemitic remarks by Kanye West would spur additional bigotry came to fruition in Los Angeles on Saturday.
In a two-hour podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, West continued his run of hateful, antisemitic remarks.
MRC pulls Kanye West doc: ‘We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform’
MRC Entertainment has shelved a documentary about Kanye ‘Ye’ West after the rapper made a series of antisemitic remarks in recent weeks.
‘Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,’ the brand’s parent firm Kering said in a statement.
Camille Vasquez and her law firm reportedly aren’t representing Kanye West anymore
Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s defamation trial attorney, has declined to represent Kanye West’s business interests amid his antisemitic remarks.
CAA, one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies, has stopped representing the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Fears that antisemitic remarks by Kanye West would spur additional bigotry came to fruition in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The artist formerly known as Kanye West was once influential, but that never meant he deserved a platform.
George Floyd’s family sues Kanye West for $250M after rapper disputes cause of death
Kanye West questioned the cause of George Floyd’s 2020 death in an episode of the ‘Drink Champs’ podcast, claiming Floyd didn’t die from police brutality.
After a week in which West promoted antisemitism and white supremacy, his business partners, from Adidas to Def Jam, may be distancing themselves from the star.
‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah tackled Kanye West’s recent barrage of antisemitic posts on Instagram and Twitter, days after the rapper’s Tucker Carlson interview.
‘The Shop’ decides not to air Kanye West episode: ‘Zero tolerance for hate speech’
‘I take full responsibility for believing Kanye ... and apologize to our guests and crew,’ said Maverick Carter, executive producer of ‘The Shop.’
In unreleased footage from his interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Ye claims that Black people are the “real” Jewish population.
Fox News aired the second part of Kanye West’s interview with Tucker Carlson on Friday, touching on Barack Obama and being ‘bullied by Hollywood.’
Kanye West, who has been embroiled in controversy this week, appeared on Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson’s show Thursday for a sprawling interview.
Kanye West and Candace Owens flaunt ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts at fashion show
Kanye West presented his Yeezy Season 9 fashions Monday in Paris wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt, a day after making a determined runway debut.
These celebrities definitely won’t be wearing Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts
Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, model Gigi Hadid, rapper Jaden Smith, model Selah Marley and Khloé Kardashian weigh in on those shirts.
Kanye West’s words to ex-wife Kim Kardashian came weeks after he put her and her family on blast in since-deleted Instagram posts. Here’s what else he had to say.
Kanye West recently shared an antisemitic Instagram post claiming that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was controlled by Jewish people.
‘Not for sale’: Kanye West claims his music catalog was put up without his knowledge
Kanye West said his music catalog, which he said is being shopped around without his knowledge, is not for sale.
Kanye West won’t face charges over battery accusation. His lawyers say he was stalked by an autograph broker.
Rapper Kanye West and Gap Inc. entered their partnership in June 2020. Two years later, both parties have called off their collaboration.
Kanye West is happy about Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakup. So much so that he killed off the “Skete” moniker he created this year.
Rapper Kanye West’s sales approach for his latest Yeezy merch is definitely a choice. And Twitter has a lot of thoughts, per usual.
John Legend opened up about the relationship with friend and collaborator Kanye West. Although they’ve reconciled, Legend says they’re not as close.
Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah turned a camera on Kanye for more than 20 years. They captured his hyperfocused path to stardom from his early days to icon status, and the highs and lows along the way.
Rapper Cardi B talked with Zane Lowe about her new single, ‘Hot S—,’ and what it was like working with Ye.
Pete Davidson joked about his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, at a comedy show for Los Angeles’ Netflix Is a Joke festival.
Eleven days before the Coachella music festival begins, Kanye West has dropped out as one of the headliners. The search is on for a replacement.
‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin defended rapper Ye after he was pulled from the Grammys, but her co-hosts say his erratic behavior has gone on for too long.
Ye’s discography and celebrity mean he can still headline mega music festivals. But his latest outbursts and threats may be too much for fans to bear.
“Uncut Gems” actor Julia Fox has confirmed her breakup with rapper Ye after a whirlwind romance and comparisons to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
Kim Kardashian tells the court that Kanye West ‘does not want their marriage to end’
Kim Kardashian says in a court filing that her return to single status would help Kanye West ‘accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over.’
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved rapper Kanye West’s petition to change his name to Ye. The rapper made the move for ‘personal reasons.’
Despite some thrilling moments and dazzling guest spots, Kanye West seems less interested in quality record-making than ever before: Trolling is now his muse.