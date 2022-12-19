Terry Hall, frontman for English ska-punk band the Specials, dies at 63

Terry Hall, frontman for the English ska-punk band the Specials, has died. He was 63.

The band’s albums were landmarks of the interracial ‘2-tone’ scene that that swept England and beyond in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, alongside peers such as the English Beat, Madness and the Selecter.

Hall’s death was announced on the band’s Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love.

“He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him and leaves behind the gift of his remarkable music and profound humanity.”

