Soulja Boy defends, 50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez verdict

50 Cent, left, and Soulja Boy, right, both made statements after Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, center.
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Soulja Boy has defended and 50 Cent has apologized to fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was found guilty last month of shooting the “Savage” hitmaker in 2020.

In a Wednesday interview with radio host Big Boy, 50 Cent accepted the guilty verdict and explained why he didn’t believe Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, before the trial. The “Candy Shop” performer previously shared multiple tweets and memes mocking and doubting the “Traumazine” artist’s allegations against Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

On Dec. 23, a Los Angeles jury found that Canadian rapper Lanez fired a gun at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet in a fit of rage after attending a party in the Hollywood Hills. After reporting Lanez to police and speaking up about the incident on social media, Megan Thee Stallion suffered a wave of harassment and misogynoir from the hip-hop community and beyond.

Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 2, 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Megan Thee Stallion penned an op-ed on the failure to protect Black women on the morning that rapper Lanez had his first court hearing for felony charges that he shot her. She writes in the New York Times Tuesday that she was shocked to become a victim of violence from a man on July 12. She said she at first kept quiet about being shot because she feared backlash, and that fear has been justified. Lanez, appearing by phone at his court hearing, did not enter a plea to two felony counts, and his lawyer declined comment. (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion,” 50 Cent said Wednesday. “I said some things ... on social media I posted things.”

The “In Da Club” rapper added that he didn’t believe Megan Thee Stallion at first — citing a 2022 interview with CBS’ Gayle King in which the Grammy winner expressed her pain and denied having a sexual relationship with Lanez. She later said in court that she and Lanez did occasionally have a sexual relationship prior to the shooting.

“At that point, I knew she was lying,” 50 Cent told Big Boy. “It wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other then. From that, it felt like she was lying — to me. ... I wasn’t being supportive of her at that point.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete arrives at court to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

However, after a phone conversation between Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend Kelsey Harris — who was there the night of the shooting — leaked online, 50 Cent said he changed his mind. During the call, placed by Lanez from jail to Harris — who said she was at the hospital with Megan Thee Stallion — Lanez told Harris he was “deeply sorry” for something he did and knew Megan Thee Stallion was probably “never ever gonna talk to” him again. The same conversation was played during the trial.

“The only reason why I felt like ... I should apologize to her is because ... I heard the phone conversation,” 50 Cent continued. “That made me feel like, ‘Oh, s—, now I know that this is what happened’ ... And I’m sure that that was probably what would sway people in court too.”

A woman with black hair posing in a gray dress

In an Instagram Live video earlier this month, Soulja Boy bashed Lanez and called other rappers out for not sticking up for Megan Thee Stallion.

“Y'all ... shooting b— out here now, and ain’t nobody saying nothing?” the “Crank That” artist said.

“I’m the only n— in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? OK, cool. Well, f— you, Tory Lanez.”

Lanez faces more than 20 years in prison for his crimes.

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

