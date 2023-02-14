Single and salty on Valentine’s Day? Boy, does Kevin Bacon have a playlist for you

Roses are red, violets are blue. Boy, does Kevin Bacon have a playlist for you.

If you hate Valentine’s Day, that is.

This week, the veteran actor added a few “anti-love” songs to his running “Monday Blues” Spotify playlist in honor of Valentine’s Day. Bacon’s latest additions to the are “Love Stinks” by the J. Geils Band, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” by Bob Dylan and “I Hate Myself for Loving You” by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

“Hey folks, it’s Kevin. I’m back for another edition of ‘Monday Blues,’” Bacon said in an Instagram video.

“Tomorrow, Valentine’s Day. That’s great. I’m happy for you if you’re in love. What happens if this day rolls around and everybody’s parading their hearts and flowers and love in front of you, and you don’t have love in your life?”

The “Footloose” star proceeded to dedicate the recently added tracks to “those people who are not in love.” (For the record: Bacon has been married to fellow actor Kyra Sedgwick for nearly 35 years and is merely an ally to the single community.)

“Maybe you lost it. Maybe you never had it. Maybe you don’t want it,” Bacon mused.

In the comments section of his Instagram video, countless people feeling down this Valentine’s Day thanked Bacon for the thoughtful holiday gesture.

“Today, your Monday Blues really felt comforting,” wrote @mim_norman. “My mom died saturday, and I feel kind of lost. You and Kyra give me some kind of balance. Thank you.”

“Thanks!!” wrote @cindytrostel. “Alot of us single people need a special day!! ... Happy Valentine’s day to you and yours!!”

“Thank you Kevin for thinking about the other side of Valentine’s Day,” wrote tracyannarsell. “You made my Monday not so blue.”

Other non-Valentine’s Day selections on Bacon’s “Monday Blues” playlist include hits by Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Elton John, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Prince. The entire playlist — designed to cheer listeners up on what is famously the gloomiest day of the week — has a run-time of 19 hours and 5 minutes.

On her Instagram page, Sedgwick posted a photo showing off Bacon’s Valentine’s Day gift to her: a fresh pair of heart-patterned socks.

“I got these today,” she captioned the pic. “happy V day! @kevinbacon.”