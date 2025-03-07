Advertisement
Television

‘The Bondsman’ star Kevin Bacon on the role he has no interest in resurrecting

Erik Oleson stands behind a seated Kevin Bacon and leans to one side. Bacon holds coiled rope.
Erik Oleson and Kevin Bacon of the TV series “The Bondsman” at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Mark E. Potts

AUSTIN, Texas — Kevin Bacon and Erik Oleson, star and showrunner of Prime Video’s demonic-bounty-hunter series “The Bondsman,” stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival on Friday to answer our Very Important Questions. From the NFL’s most devilish franchise to who he sold his soul to in order to stay looking young, Bacon dove deep with host Nicholas Ducassi.

Premiering April 3 after its SXSW bow, “The Bondsman” finds Bacon playing Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s resurrected by the devil to help send escaped demons back to hell.

One past role Bacon wouldn’t bring back from the dead? His role as Tim the teenage alcoholic on the soap opera “Guiding Light.” See more of our interview in the video below.
TelevisionSXSWFilm Festivals
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement