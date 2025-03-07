‘The Bondsman’ star Kevin Bacon on the role he has no interest in resurrecting

Erik Oleson and Kevin Bacon of the TV series “The Bondsman” at the Los Angeles Times 2025 SXSW film festival studio.

Kevin Bacon and Erik Oleson, star and showrunner of Prime Video’s demonic-bounty-hunter series “The Bondsman,” stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival on Friday to answer our Very Important Questions. From the NFL’s most devilish franchise to who he sold his soul to in order to stay looking young, Bacon dove deep with host Nicholas Ducassi.

Premiering April 3 after its SXSW bow, “The Bondsman” finds Bacon playing Hub Halloran, a murdered bounty hunter who’s resurrected by the devil to help send escaped demons back to hell.

One past role Bacon wouldn’t bring back from the dead? His role as Tim the teenage alcoholic on the soap opera “Guiding Light.” See more of our interview in the video below.