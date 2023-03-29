Old Dominion singer Matthew Ramsey fractures pelvis in ATV accident

Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion says he was injured in an ATV accident that is forcing the band to postpone three dates on their No Bad Vibes tour.

Ramsey, 45, on Tuesday revealed that he had fractured his pelvis in three places after the ATV accident, forcing the yearlong postponement of the alt-country band’s weekend concerts at Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Fla.

A statement from Matthew Ramsey and an update on this weekend's postponed shows in Key West, FL... pic.twitter.com/JM3iXkN2D5 — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) March 28, 2023

“The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while. I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!” the “Memory Lane” singer said in a statement posted on the band’s Twitter account.

Ramsey did not get into the specifics of the accident.

“I promise we’ll keep you updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected,” Ramsey said. “This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it I’ll be back out there with No Bad Vibes.”

The March 31 and April 1 and 2 concerts in Key West have been rescheduled for March 22, 23 and 24, 2024, according to the tweet. Current tickets will still be honored for the newly announced dates. Full refunds will be made available for the next 30 days at point of purchase for those who can’t make the new dates.

The Old Dominion quintet, known for the hits “One Man Band” and “Written in the Sand,” includes keyboardist Trevor Rosen, drummer Whit Sellers, bass guitarist Geoff Sprung and lead guitarist Brad Tursi. The group was nominated for a Grammy Award for their 2019 single “Some People Do” and have earned a number of accolades in country music, including big wins at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Country Music Assn. Awards and CMT Music Awards.

It’s still unclear if the band’s upcoming mid-April shows in Pennsylvania, New York and Maine will also be postponed due to Ramsey’s injury.

The guitarist was hospitalized in 2021 after falling off a ladder while changing a lightbulb. He broke a rib and suffered from a collapsed lung at the time. The band also postponed three shows in 2019 because Ramsey had to undergo surgery in his leg, telling People that he had fallen onstage the year before and had been “playing with a considerable amount of pain.”