Foo Fighters to close out 2023 Ohana Festival

Foo Fighters will close out the 2023 Ohana Festival in Dana Point, marking the band’s first scheduled Southern California performance with its yet-to-be-named drummer in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death.

The Killers and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder also will headline the weekend festival, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Doheny State Beach. Other artists set to perform include Haim, Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, the Chicks, Pretenders and Japanese Breakfast.

Foo Fighters most recently played at the Kia Forum in September 2022 for a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, honoring their longtime drummer, who died at age 50 in March 2022. An all-star lineup of drummers, from Travis Barker to Stewart Copeland and Jon Theodore, joined Grohl and the Foo Fighters, while Hawkins’ son Shane provided a rousing boost to some of the group’s biggest songs.

Foo Fighters will make its debut with Hawkins’ replacement on May 24 in Guilford, N.H. Closer to L.A., the band will perform at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival, scheduled for Aug. 11-13.

Ohana, founded by Vedder, is now in its seventh year. Pink, Stevie Nicks and Vedder headlined last year’s festival.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13.