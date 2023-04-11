Advertisement
Music

Foo Fighters to close out 2023 Ohana Festival

A man with an electric guitar onstage points toward the audience at a concert
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.
(Associated Press)
By Kenan DraughorneStaff Writer 
Share

Foo Fighters will close out the 2023 Ohana Festival in Dana Point, marking the band’s first scheduled Southern California performance with its yet-to-be-named drummer in the wake of Taylor Hawkins’ death.

The Killers and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder also will headline the weekend festival, scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Doheny State Beach. Other artists set to perform include Haim, Father John Misty, the War on Drugs, the Chicks, Pretenders and Japanese Breakfast.

Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters perform on stage during Lollapalooza 2021

Music

Dave Grohl is the heart of Foo Fighters, but Taylor Hawkins was its rock star

Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday at age 50, gave the Foo Fighters’ earnest anthems a palpable sense of fun, swagger and sex appeal.

Advertisement

Foo Fighters most recently played at the Kia Forum in September 2022 for a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, honoring their longtime drummer, who died at age 50 in March 2022. An all-star lineup of drummers, from Travis Barker to Stewart Copeland and Jon Theodore, joined Grohl and the Foo Fighters, while Hawkins’ son Shane provided a rousing boost to some of the group’s biggest songs.

Foo Fighters will make its debut with Hawkins’ replacement on May 24 in Guilford, N.H. Closer to L.A., the band will perform at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival, scheduled for Aug. 11-13.

Dave Grohl performs during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Sept. 27, 2022, at the Kia Forum.

Music

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead, plus everything else that happened at the Taylor Hawkins tribute

The Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins tribute featured a host of special guests, including Miley Cyrus, Pink, Travis Barker, Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and more.

Ohana, founded by Vedder, is now in its seventh year. Pink, Stevie Nicks and Vedder headlined last year’s festival.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Kenan Draughorne

Kenan Draughorne is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times and was a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. When he’s not writing a story, you can find him skating across Dockweiler Beach, playing the drums or furiously updating his Spotify playlists.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement