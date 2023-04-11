Advertisement
Music

Enter the band, man: Metallica just announced its first marching band competition

Metallica playing a set on stage at a festival
Metallica launched a marching band competition for high school and college programs.
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
For years, Metallica’s hits have been a staple in marching bands’ repertoires. Now the metal super group is reciprocating the love.

On Monday, Metallica launched its inaugural “For Whom the Band Tolls” marching band competition. Frontman and guitarist James Hetfield broke the news with a whimsical YouTube video.

“Calling all marching bands. Metallica wants to see your most creative and impressive performances of our songs,” Hetfield said after playing toy drums and a toy trumpet.

According to Hetfield, Metallica has partnered with sponsors to provide winning high school and collegiate bands “over $150,0000 in new gear for their programs.”

The competition website said bands will have access to marching band charts for a handful of Metallica hits including “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets” and “One.”

“For Whom the Band Tolls” features five categories. The band that wins the Collegiate Division 1 prize will take home $75,000 in new gear. The Collegiate Division 2, 3 winner will walk away with $40,000 worth of prizes and the winning high school band will win $15,000 in new musical equipment.

There are also two awards for fan favorites — for collegiate and high school programs — worth $10,000 each. Winners in those categories will be determined by fan voting.

Prospective competitors can submit their Metallica performances until Nov. 16. Voting begins Nov. 17 and winners will be announced on Dec. 1. Band directors can enroll in the competition at metallicamarchingband.com.

Metallica’s competition announcement comes just days before the band releases its new album, “72 Seasons,” on Friday.

