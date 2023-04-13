Gene Simmons says he’s ‘fine’ after dehydration scare at KISS concert in Brazil

A KISS concert in Brazil came to an abrupt halt this week after Gene Simmons fell ill from dehydration onstage. The singer and bassist has since assured fans that he is doing OK.

In video footage from Wednesday’s concert in Manaus, Simmons can be seen sitting down and catching his breath on the side of the stage while his bandmate, Paul Stanley, addresses the crowd.

“We’re gonna have to stop,” Stanley says. “I know how much you love Gene. But he’s obviously sick, and we’re gonna have to stop and take care of him because we love him, right? Let’s give Gene a really loud, ‘Gene!’”

The following day, Simmons clarified that he “was dehydrated” and “forced to sit for a song” before he “got back on stage in 5 minutes & finished the show.” He added that the humidity and temperatures in Manaus were “sky high” during the performance.

“Hey everybody, thanks for the good wishes,” Simmons tweeted.

“I’m fine. Yesterday at Manaus Stadium in Brazil, experienced weakness because of dehydration. We stopped ... I drank some water, and then all was well. Nothing serious. Tomorrow, Bogota Stadium. See you there!”

As clips from the concert began circulating on social media, fans expressed concern and showed their support for the 73-year-old rocker.

“master SIMMONS, you and the Kiss band provided me with a wonderful and unique experience that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” tweeted @vulturesteel82. “I know how it feels to suffer from the heat here in Manaus, health and long life to you and @kiss.”

“I hope you are well and recovered,” tweeted @KakaFe2079. “Really the heat of Brazil is really bad. In Rio de Janeiro it is also difficult!”

KISS stopped in Manaus as part of its End of the Road farewell tour, which is coming to Palm Desert and the Hollywood Bowl in November.