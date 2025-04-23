Advertisement
Carlos Santana hospitalized for dehydration, again, prior to San Antonio concert

Carlos Santana in a black hat and colorful shirt with a guitar on a strap holds his hands up onstage
Carlos Santana’s concert Tuesday at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio has been postponed after he was hospitalized for a non-life-threatening illness.
(Felix Marquez / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 

Carlos Santana, instead of rocking out onstage at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre, spent his Tuesday evening receiving treatment in a hospital.

The 77-year-old guitarist suffered a non-life-threatening medical emergency before he was set to perform at the Texas venue as part of his most recent tour. The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the concert hall to a “report of an elderly patient who had reportedly fainted,” a spokesperson confirmed to The Times on Wednesday. That patient was transported to a hospital.

A representative for Carlos Santana did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Wednesday but told People in a statement that Tuesday’s concert had been postponed.

“Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration,” said Michael Vrionis, a rep for the “Oye Como Va” musician and president of Universal Tone Management. “Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

Vrionis in his statement said Santana was on the mend, looks forward to returning to San Antonio and intends to carry on with his tour. The guitarist’s website says he is scheduled to perform Wednesday at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas. Vrionis thanked Santana’s fans for their understanding and confirmed the Majestic Theatre concert will get a new date soon.

Santana suffered his latest bout with dehydration months after he took an “accidental fall” in January, which led to the postponement of several shows. His team announced at the time that Santana “took a hard fall and broke his little finger on his left hand,” negatively affecting his ability to play guitar for six weeks.

Nearly three years ago Santana landed in the hospital after he collapsed onstage during a concert in Michigan. Vrionis said at the time the rocker was “over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration.” Shortly after that medical emergency, Santana thanked his fans for their support and explained what possibly led to the fainting spell.

“forgot to eat and drink water / so i dehydrated and passed out/,” the “Smooth” artist wrote in verse. “blessings and miracles to you all.”

The Grammy winner seems to have a busy year of live performances ahead of him. After Texas he’ll take his music — as part of various tours — across the United States and Europe through November.

Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

