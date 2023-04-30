Live updates from Day 2 of Willie Nelson 90 celebration at Hollywood Bowl

Wille Nelson, center, performs with Stephen Stills, far left, and Neil Young, right, at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday.

Welcome to Day 2 of our coverage of Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, the two-night tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl to Shotgun Willie on this, his 90th birthday weekend.

Night 1 featured performances from a genre-spanning assortment of artists, from Kris Kristofferson to Snoop Dogg to Miranda Lambert to Sturgill Simpson to Neil Young and Stephen Stills. Willie himself jammed with Young and Stills, before bringing out country giant George Strait for a pair of joyful duets, “Sing One With Willie” and the deathless “Pancho and Lefty.”

As The Times’ Mikael Wood and Erin Osmon noted, the evening was both uplifting and melancholy, mortality not far from the minds of guests such as Norah Jones, who memorialized Willie’s late sister Bobbie. Kristofferson, 86, and battling the after-effects of Lyme disease, made a rare public appearance, joining Roseanne Cash to sing his 1971 classic “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again).” As for the irrepressible Nelson, he led the crowd in a version of “Happy Birthday to Me,” and then, after a group singalong of the gospel standard “I’ll Fly Away,” went off-script to perform one more, the hilarious Mac Davis song “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” with Willie grinning his way through the bawdy line about filling out his skin-tight jeans. God bless this man.

Wood and Osmon will be at the Bowl again tonight, starting at 6:30 p.m., to bring you wall-to-wall-coverage.