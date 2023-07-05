Advertisement
Music

Beyoncé concert canceled in Pittsburgh due to production and scheduling issues

Beyoncé smiles in a polka dot suit as her hair blows in the wind.
Beyoncé’s upcoming concert in Pittsburgh has been canceled.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Beyoncé’s upcoming show in Pittsburgh has been canceled, the concert venue announced Wednesday.

Acrisure Stadium explained in a statement that the Aug. 3 stop on the singer’s Renaissance world tour has been scrapped “due to production logistics and scheduling issues.” Vendors will “automatically” issue refunds to those who purchased tickets for the Pittsburgh show, according to the announcement.

It’s unclear whether the concert will be rescheduled. A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement
Beyoncé raises a cowboy hat in the air and sings into a microphone while lying on the back of a translucent horse.

Music

Renaissance tour: Zendaya and Tom Holland are couple goals singing ‘Love on Top’

Behold, the most viral moments from Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour — from Blue Ivy’s cameo to Queen Bey’s tribute to the late Tina Turner.

The canceled show was the only Pittsburgh date on the Renaissance tour, which launched May 11 in Stockholm and is set to conclude Oct. 1 in Kansas City. The “Break My Soul” hitmaker is scheduled to perform Aug. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and Sept. 1, 2 and 4 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Grammy winner concluded the European leg of her tour last month in Warsaw. The North American leg kicks off Saturday and Sunday in Toronto.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour is named after her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, which received nine Grammy nominations. The set list includes a whopping 37 songs spanning much of the musician’s decades-long career, and the show lasts about three hours.

Wednesday, May 10, 2023- Beyonce returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Tonight, global cultural icon Beyonce kicked off her much-anticipated RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR with a sold-out show in Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena, filling the city with powerful dance music and soaring vocals with songs from her wildly successful seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE. Wardrobe: Courreges Paris Photographer: Andrew White --- RIGHTS GRANTED FOR USE OF THIS PHOTO IN CONJUNCTION WITH COVERAGE OF THE RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. NO OTHER USE OF THIS PHOTO IS APPROVED.

Music

Beyoncé launches Renaissance tour with 37-song set list, dazzling costumes

Beyoncé has launched her Renaissance tour in Sweden. The three-hour show was a spectacle-filled production, but fans were hung up on a potential snag.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé said last summer in a statement.

Advertisement

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement