Beyoncé concert canceled in Pittsburgh due to production and scheduling issues

Beyoncé’s upcoming show in Pittsburgh has been canceled, the concert venue announced Wednesday.

Acrisure Stadium explained in a statement that the Aug. 3 stop on the singer’s Renaissance world tour has been scrapped “due to production logistics and scheduling issues.” Vendors will “automatically” issue refunds to those who purchased tickets for the Pittsburgh show, according to the announcement.

It’s unclear whether the concert will be rescheduled. A representative for Beyoncé did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.

Advertisement

The canceled show was the only Pittsburgh date on the Renaissance tour, which launched May 11 in Stockholm and is set to conclude Oct. 1 in Kansas City. The “Break My Soul” hitmaker is scheduled to perform Aug. 30 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and Sept. 1, 2 and 4 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Grammy winner concluded the European leg of her tour last month in Warsaw. The North American leg kicks off Saturday and Sunday in Toronto.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour is named after her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, which received nine Grammy nominations. The set list includes a whopping 37 songs spanning much of the musician’s decades-long career, and the show lasts about three hours.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé said last summer in a statement.

Advertisement

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”