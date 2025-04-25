Everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ concerts at SoFi Stadium

Beyoncé will be performing five concerts at SoFi Stadium to kick off her “Cowboy Carter” tour.

Yeehaw! Beyoncé is going back on tour — this time with her ambitious country project, “Cowboy Carter.” The album, which followed the hugely popular “Renaissance,” earned the superstar (at long last) the coveted album of the year Grammy as well as top country album at this year’s awards show. She also nabbed a Grammy for “II Most Wanted,” a duet with Miley Cyrus.

Beyoncé performed songs from “Cowboy Carter” during the so-called Beyoncé Bowl, the 2024 Christmas Day NFL game halftime performance in her hometown of Houston. Streamed live on Netflix, viewership of the Ravens-Texans game peaked at 27 million viewers during the halftime show, per Nielsen data released by Netflix. The 13-minute performance featured guest appearances by a quartet of Black female country singers — Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts — along with Shaboozey, Post Malone and, of course, her daughter Blue Ivy.

So fans are eagerly anticipating the “Cowboy Carter” tour, which kicks off in Los Angeles on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re seeing the show in L.A.

Advertisement

When are the SoFi Stadium shows?

Beyoncé will be performing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 28 and May 1, 4, 7 and 9. The five-night L.A. stint kicks off the 22-date tour, which features shows in Chicago, New York, Houston, Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., as well as London and Paris. Cyrus, Malone and Dolly Parton are are among the collaborators that fans are hoping to see on stage.

With the fifth date, Beyoncé will become the artist with the most overall performances at SoFi Stadium. The tour is produced and directed by Parkwood Entertainment.

How can I get tickets?

You can still snag last-minute tickets on all ticket platforms. Compared to the “Renaissance” tour, tickets for “Cowboy Carter” seem relatively affordable, with resale ticket prices as low as about $50 on Ticketmaster as of Friday.

Advertisement

What’s the setlist?

The official tour setlist is still under wraps. A public Spotify playlist for Beyoncé’s setlist will be updated after each show. Guest appearances on the tour have also thus far been kept under wraps.

“Texas Hold ’Em,” “Jolene,” “Ameriican Requiem,” “Blackbiird” and “16 Carriages” are among the most popular songs from the 27-track album.

What do I need to know before arriving at SoFi stadium?

If you plan to park at the stadium, you must have a pre-paid parking pass. To make it easier to enter and exit the stadium, buy parking in the area closest to your designated stadium entrance.

Advertisement

If you’re bringing a bag, make sure it’s clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not bigger than 12” x 6” x 12.” Clutch bags can’t be bigger than 4” x 6”.

If you bring a bag that violates stadium policy, it can be checked in for $20 at a designated bag-check area. Outside food is not allowed in the stadium. If you’d like to enjoy food and drinks outside of the stadium before or after the show, The Times’ Food staff has compiled a list of the best nearby places to eat and drink .