Sinéad O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious, says London Police

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor was found unresponsive Wednesday at her South East London home, according to local law enforcement, but her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Metropolitan Police said Thursday in a statement to The Times.

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious,” the statement read, adding that a file will be prepared by the coroner.

O’Connor’s family confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died Wednesday in a statement to the BBC, adding that they are “devastated and requested privacy at this very difficult time.” No cause of death was given.

The firebrand musician shot to fame in 1990 with a shaved head and her signature hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The soulful star with haunting vocals famously tore up a picture of the pope on “Saturday Night Live.” O’Connor, who made headlines in recent years for her mental health struggles, changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat when she announced her conversion to Islam in 2018.

In a since-deleted tweet earlier this month, the singer expressed profound grief over the 2022 suicide death of her 17-year-old son Shane, writing that she had been living as an “undead night creature since.”

“He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she wrote.

