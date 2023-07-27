Advertisement
Music

Sinéad O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious, says London Police

Sinead O'Connor sings onstage
Sinead O’Connor was found unresponsive at her South East London home Wednesday, police officials said.
(Rob Ball / Redferns / Getty Images)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor was found unresponsive Wednesday at her South East London home, according to local law enforcement, but her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area,” the Metropolitan Police said Thursday in a statement to The Times.

ARCHIVO- La cantante irlandesa Sinead O'Connor se presenta durante el programa de televisión estatal italiano RAI "Che Tempo che Fa", en Milán, Italia, el 5 de octubre de 2014. O'Connor, la talentosa cantautora irlandesa que se convirtió en una superestrella a los 20 años, conocida tanto por sus luchas privadas y acciones provocativas como por su música feroz y expresiva, murió a los 56 años. La familia de la cantante emitió un comunicado difundido el miércoles por la BBC y RTE (Foto AP/Antonio Calanni, archivo)

Music

Tributes honor ‘badass’ Sinéad O’Connor, a person who ‘spoke truth to power’

Celebrities from all corners of the entertainment world are paying tribute to the Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who died at the age of 56.

Advertisement

“Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious,” the statement read, adding that a file will be prepared by the coroner.

O’Connor’s family confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died Wednesday in a statement to the BBC, adding that they are “devastated and requested privacy at this very difficult time.” No cause of death was given.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs at Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 16 March 1988. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Music

Sinéad O’Connor, fierce activist and haunting singer of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U,’ dies at 56

Sinead O’Connor, the haunting singer who shot to fame in the ‘90s and sparked controversy with an anti-Catholic protest on live TV in the U.S., has died at 56.

The firebrand musician shot to fame in 1990 with a shaved head and her signature hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U.” The soulful star with haunting vocals famously tore up a picture of the pope on “Saturday Night Live.” O’Connor, who made headlines in recent years for her mental health struggles, changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat when she announced her conversion to Islam in 2018.

In a since-deleted tweet earlier this month, the singer expressed profound grief over the 2022 suicide death of her 17-year-old son Shane, writing that she had been living as an “undead night creature since.”

“He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she wrote.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement