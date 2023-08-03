Advertisement
Music

Live updates: Taylor Swift opening night at SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift plays acoustic guitar and sings onstage
Taylor Swift performs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 14.
(Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana)
By Mikael Wood
Suzy Exposito
Share

Taylormania has finally arrived in Southern California.

Nearly five months after she launched her first road show since 2018, Taylor Swift is wrapping up the initial U.S. leg of her blockbuster Eras tour with six sold-out concerts at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium starting Thursday night.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 22: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lumen Field on July 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Music

It’s a love story, L.A. just says yes: How Taylormania took over the world

Cultural dominance. History-making album sales. Sold-out stadiums. Add them up, and Taylor Swift’s current moment has little precedent in pop-music history.

The tour ostensibly comes behind Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which came out in October and immediately set a record for the most streams ever accumulated in a single day on Spotify. Since then the LP has been certified double platinum and spun off a No. 1 single in “Anti-Hero”; it’s also a strong contender for an album of the year nomination at February’s Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

As the tour’s name suggests, though, Swift’s live show — with dozens of songs spread over three hours or more — is meant to encompass the 33-year-old’s entire career, from her days as a teenage country phenom through her pop breakthrough with 2012’s “Red” to her current station as a kind of fairy godmother figure to a generation of younger songwriters including Gracie Abrams and Gayle, both of whom are among her opening acts at SoFi.

Taylor Swift sings into a microphone onstage while holding up her left hand

Music

How to watch the Taylor Swift concert from the comfort of your sofa

Couldn’t score a ticket to SoFi? On TikTok, one Swiftie has built a following by curating and broadcasting fans’ nightly live recordings of the singer’s three-hour sets.

Has any pop-culture event been more closely followed this summer? (Maybe “Barbenheimer.”) In addition to the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve taken in one of Swift’s gigs in person — driving gross proceeds toward an expected $1 billion or more by the time she’s finished circling the globe next year — the Eras tour has maintained a constant presence on TikTok thanks in the part to the show’s blend of novelty and familiarity: You know she’ll play a surprise song or two, but you don’t know which ones; you know she’ll place a hat on a lucky fan’s head during “22,” but you don’t know who the fan will be.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 30: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour " at Paycor Stadium on June 30, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Taylor Hill/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Entertainment & Arts

The ultimate guide to seeing Taylor Swift at SoFi Stadium

Parking! Public transit! Fan chants! Friendship bracelets! Everything you need to know before you see Taylor Swift at SoFi Stadium for the L.A. stops of her Eras tour.

Might Swift, who revealed early Thursday that she’d scheduled a second round of North American dates next year, have even more up her sleeve in L.A.? The Times’ Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito are at SoFi for opening night and will provide live updates from the show as it happens.

A fan with Taylor Swift merchandise at SoFi Stadium
Lili Sunga, 18, scores some Taylor Swift merch at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday.
(Brittany Murray / Getty Images)

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a culture columnist with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newsroom as a music reporter in October 2020 and previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone. Exposito has also written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement