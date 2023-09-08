One man in critical condition after shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis

Lil Baby, pictured in 2021, performed at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, where police responded to a shooting.

A man was shot and hospitalized in critical condition at a Lil Baby concert at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday night.

The Memphis Police Department said on social media that its “officers responded to a shooting” at the Beale Street venue at 10:23 p.m. Lil Baby was reportedly performing when the gunshots broke out, Memphis outlet WREG reported.

Videos posted by concertgoers and shared online show the “It’s Only Me” rapper (real name Dominique Armani Jones) halting his performance and moving offstage after a loud noise. A concertgoer also posted a Facebook video of a man being rolled out of the venue by a team of security and medical personnel.

Memphis police added that “one adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.” No other injuries were reported and the venue was evacuated, the social media statement said.

Advertisement

Police said the identity of the shooter is unknown and encouraged people with more information to contact 901-528-CASH.

Representatives for Lil Baby and the FedEx Forum did not immediately respond to The Times’ separate requests for more information Friday.

Lil Baby, known for songs “Drip Too Hard” and “Yes Indeed,” has not addressed Thursday’s shooting on social media as of Friday morning. According to his website, the rapper will continue his It’s Only Us tour — with rapper GloRilla and other artists — Saturday in Nashville, before heading to North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia later this month.