Nickelback’s rockers know the band gets a lot of hate. To them, ‘none of it’s real’

Nickelback is the subject “Hate to Love: Nickelback,” a documentary directed by Leigh Brooks.

Nickelback is getting the documentary treatment, after years of performing grungy earworms and dividing rock fans.

The Canadian rock group — composed of Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Daniel Adair and Mike Kroeger — will take center stage in “Hate to Love: Nickelback,” from filmmaker Leigh Brooks. Ahead of the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Nickelback spoke to the Los Angeles Times about their notorious reputation.

The band explained what they enjoy “about being irrationally hated” by music fans.

“Best thing is it’s irrational,” Peake told The Times as part of its quick-hit “Very Important Questions” interview series.

“What could be better than that?” added Mike Kroeger.

According to TIFF, Brooks’ documentary is an “intimate portrait” that tracks the Canadian band’s rise to fame in the early aughts and the waves of backlash it faced amid its commercial success. The band is best known for hits “How You Remind Me,” and the often-memed “Photograph.”

For The Times, the Canadian rockers offered advice to bands that are “hugely popular and hated.” Peake, Adair and Mike Kroeger said other musicians should not let critics’ feelings get in the way.

“Don’t worry ‘bout it,” Adair said.

“None of this s— real,” Mike Kroeger said.

“None of it’s real,” Peake echoed.

The band also joked that “it’s the best” to make money playing music despite online jokes and backlash. The brief Q&A session concluded with Chad Kroeger asking, “What’s the best thing about being in Nickelback?”

Mike Kroeger responded, “that’s it — being in Nickelback.”

“We kinda get to do what we want,” Peake added. “I like that.”