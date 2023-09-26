Why some Bad Bunny fans think his new song, ‘Un Preview,’ is about horse girl Kendall Jenner

Is Bad Bunny’s steamy new single an ode to his girlfriend and certified horse girl Kendall Jenner? A number of fans certainly think so.

The reggaetón sensation released his latest song, “Un Preview,” on Monday, and internet sleuths have wasted no time unpacking the sexy, lovestruck lyrics on social media.

Naturally, the leading theory is that Bad Bunny penned the romantic tune for his current partner, Jenner, who has been linked to the “Un Verano Sin Ti” artist since February.

“Baby, I’m not scared / Of trying you and falling in love again,” Bad Bunny says on the track, according to a Spanish-to-English translation by lyric database Genius.

“F— it, mami, I’ll follow your lead, ayy / Really crazy in the club, I’ll get close dancing and kiss your neck, ayy /

With you I’m on fire, ayy.”

Later in the song, Bad Bunny refers to the person he’s singing about as his “cowgirl” — which many have interpreted as a nod to Jenner and her documented affinity for horses. The couple was even photographed riding horseback together in April at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in Bonsall.

There’s also loads of equestrian imagery in the music video for “Un Preview,” which features a woman posing on horseback and Bad Bunny riding a toy pony. One TikTok user went so far as to compare the images to Stella McCartney’s recent fashion campaign featuring Jenner lounging on horseback.

Not convinced? Well, hold your horses, because there’s more where that came from.

In the chorus, Bad Bunny says, “I don’t listen to advice, no / Really crazy in the club, I’ll get close dancing and kiss your neck / Let them get mad.”

The argument for this one is pretty straightforward: The Bad Bunny-Kendall Jenner dating rumors were sparked in February by someone who claimed they saw the musician and the supermodel “playing tonsil hockey ... at a private LA club” in an anonymous tip published on Instagram by celebrity-gossip account Deuxmoi.

Some were quick to criticize Bad Bunny on social media for getting involved with Jenner (and, by inevitable extension, with the controversial Kardashian empire) — hence the line, “Let them get mad,” and the lyrics about dancing in the club.

It’s also worth noting that Bad Bunny appears to be wearing a classic Dodgers baseball cap in the music video — an homage to Jenner’s SoCal roots, perhaps?

Though they have been spotted out and about together several times in recent months — at Coachella, at the 2023 Met Gala, at a Lakers game, at a Drake concert, etc. — neither Bad Bunny nor Jenner has commented publicly on their relationship.

However, the Grammy winner does identify himself as someone’s new “boyfriend” in “Un Preview,” so, uh, do with that information what you will.