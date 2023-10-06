Jason Derulo denies ‘false and hurtful’ claims in sexual harassment lawsuit

Jason Derulo denied claims that he sexually harassed and intimidated singer Emaza Gibson, a day after she sued the pop star.

Jason Derulo broke his silence on “completely false and hurtful” claims just hours after an aspiring singer sued him for sexual harassment and intimidation.

In an Instagram video shared Thursday evening, the “Swalla” and “Trumpets” singer said he is “against all forms of harassment and I remain supportive of anybody following their dreams.” He did not directly mention accuser Emaza Gibson nor the allegations raised in her lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday morning.

Gibson accused Derulo of making “unwanted sexual advances” toward her while she was signed to his label in 2021 to make multiple albums and a mixtape under his mentorship.

During their partnership, Derulo allegedly told Gibson that she “would be required to partake in ‘goatskin and fish scales’ ” to find success in the music industry. The lawsuit says that is “a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals.”

Gibson also alleged that Derulo “constantly pressured [her] to drink with him,” despite her rejections. She intended to “keep their relationship purely professional.”

The lawsuit, first reported by NBC News, accused Derulo of “threatening, intimidating and hostile behavior” in multiple work situations. Gibson alleged Derulo charged at her when she arrived late for a recording session on June 7, 2022. After the incident, the “Take You Dancing” singer allegedly did not respond to her messages about recording sessions, prompting her to record her own music.

Derulo’s former manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Records, Future History Inc. and RCA Records are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Gibson is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to cover unpaid wages, loss of earnings, emotional distress, medical expenses and legal fees. She also demanded a trial by jury.

Derulo also faces legal heat from Harris, who filed a lawsuit against the singer in May, The Times confirmed. Harris, who managed Derulo for more than 20 years, accused the singer of breaching his contract and failing to pay commission fees. A hearing is scheduled for November.

“I’ve always strived to live my life in a positively impactful way,” Derulo concluded his Instagram video. “That’s why I sit here before you deeply offended, by these defamatory claims.”