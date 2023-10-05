Aspiring singer accuses Jason Derulo of sexual harassment

A Los Angeles singer is taking legal action against pop and R&B star Jason Derulo, accusing him of sexual harassment.

The “Whatcha Say” and “Savage Love” artist is at the center of a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court that alleges he “made unwanted sexual advances” toward plaintiff Emaza Gibson. The singer claims Derulo signed her to his label and took her under his wing in 2021 to make multiple albums and a mixtape.

The lawsuit also lists Derulo’s former manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Records, Future History Inc. and RCA Records as defendants.

“Mr. Derulo’s behavior toward this young artist was despicable, and, unfortunately, another example of the music industry’s dark underbelly. He not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal,” Gibson’s attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.

Representatives for Derulo did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Thursday.

According to Gibson’s lawsuit, Derulo acted as her “mentor, supervisor, as well as the agent” for Atlantic Records and Future History, to whom Derulo was signed. During their partnership, Derulo allegedly told Gibson that she “would be required to partake in ‘goatskin and fish scales’” to find success in the music industry, the lawsuit says. The lawsuit says that is “a Haitian reference referring to conducting sex rituals.”

The lawsuit also alleges that Derulo “constantly pressured [Gibson] to drink with him,” despite her rejections. She intended to “keep their relationship purely professional.”

In another allegation, Gibson accused Derulo of exhibiting “aggressive” and “inappropriate” behavior in multiple work situations. After a meeting in New York City on Nov. 18, 2021, Derulo yelled at Gibson and hit the armrests of his seat in an SUV. Gibson also claims that when she arrived late for a recording session on June 7, 2022, Derulo charged at her.

After the June incident, Gibson said Derulo did not respond to her messages about recording sessions, prompting her to record her own music. According to the lawsuit, Atlantic and Future terminated Gibson’s employment in September 2022.

“As a result of the [defendants’] conduct, [Gibson] required medical intervention for breakdowns, weight loss, insomnia, mood swings, hopelessness, loss of motivation, ... feelings of betrayal and deception,” the lawsuit says.

Gibson is seeking an unspecified amount in damages to cover unpaid wages, loss of earnings, emotional distress, medical expenses and legal fees. The singer also demanded a trial by jury.