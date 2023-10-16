Advertisement
Music

Drake’s son Adonis just dropped his first song. The 6-year-old raps about cars, iPads and his dad

Drake smiles in front of a microphone while wearing a light gray suit and black tie.
Drake’s son released his first single, “My Man Freestyle,” on Monday.
(Chris Pizzello / Invision / Associated Press)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Share

For Drake and his 6-year-old son Adonis, nothing says father-son bonding like releasing new music just weeks apart.

The “One Dance” rapper dropped Adonis’ first official song, “My Man Freestyle,” on Monday to celebrate the child’s sixth birthday. The Grammy-nominated artist also shared the single’s music video, which shows his son playing basketball with friends.

“Happy birthday my son … MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” Drake captioned his Instagram post. The rapper, 36, shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux, 34.

Drake is performing on stage with eyes down and a mic to his mouth while wearing a black t shirt and diamond necklace

Music

Drake says he’s taking a break from making music due to the ‘craziest’ health issues with his stomach

Drake announced he is taking at least a year-long break from making music to focus on his health. Remaining shows in his It’s All a Blur tour are postponed.

Oct. 6, 2023

In the single, Adonis raps simple lyrics — sometimes off beat with the backing track. “I don’t care which one you want / You can take whatever / I don’t care what you do,” he says. The chorus, “Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man,” is punchy and easily veers into ear-worm territory.

The freestyle was first sampled in Drake’s “Daylight,” the fifth track on the new album “For All the Dogs,” released Oct. 6. The 6-year-old also stars in the “8am in Charlotte” music video and designed the “goat” on the album cover.

Drake smiles in front of a microphone while wearing a light gray suit and black tie.

Music

Drake reveals release date for new album, ‘For All the Dogs,’ and pays homage to his father

Weeks after announcing his new album ‘For All the Dogs,’ Drake has revealed its release date. And it’s sooner than you think.

Sept. 7, 2023

Advertisement

In his nearly three-minute rap, Adonis raps about “driving in the car,” “playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad” and seeing his dad. “I’m saying, ‘Hi,’ to my dad and I have to go change,” he sings.

“My Man Freestyle,” might not be an instant classic, but it seems to be a hit with a handful of celebrities. Luminaries showing support for Adonis’ music on Instagram include DJ Khaled, singer Bia, Avril Lavigne and model Winnie Harlow.

“My my my my mann 😮‍💨😂🔥 whole chorus goes in, singing that all week,” Harlow commented.

Drake

Music

What you need to know about Drake’s new sadboi rave album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

The first COVID-era dance album that actually sounds like catching a superflu at a warehouse party, it’ll likely be the most divisive record of his career.

June 16, 2022

Earlier this month, Drake announced that he would be taking a hiatus from music to focus on health issues. Appearing on Sirius XM Sound 42 show “Table for One” on Oct. 6, the rapper said he “probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he said. “I’m just saying what it is. So I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement