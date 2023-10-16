Drake’s son Adonis just dropped his first song. The 6-year-old raps about cars, iPads and his dad

For Drake and his 6-year-old son Adonis, nothing says father-son bonding like releasing new music just weeks apart.

The “One Dance” rapper dropped Adonis’ first official song, “My Man Freestyle,” on Monday to celebrate the child’s sixth birthday. The Grammy-nominated artist also shared the single’s music video, which shows his son playing basketball with friends.

“Happy birthday my son … MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” Drake captioned his Instagram post. The rapper, 36, shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux, 34.

In the single, Adonis raps simple lyrics — sometimes off beat with the backing track. “I don’t care which one you want / You can take whatever / I don’t care what you do,” he says. The chorus, “Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man,” is punchy and easily veers into ear-worm territory.

The freestyle was first sampled in Drake’s “Daylight,” the fifth track on the new album “For All the Dogs,” released Oct. 6. The 6-year-old also stars in the “8am in Charlotte” music video and designed the “goat” on the album cover.

In his nearly three-minute rap, Adonis raps about “driving in the car,” “playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad” and seeing his dad. “I’m saying, ‘Hi,’ to my dad and I have to go change,” he sings.

“My Man Freestyle,” might not be an instant classic, but it seems to be a hit with a handful of celebrities. Luminaries showing support for Adonis’ music on Instagram include DJ Khaled, singer Bia, Avril Lavigne and model Winnie Harlow.

“My my my my mann 😮‍💨😂🔥 whole chorus goes in, singing that all week,” Harlow commented.

Earlier this month, Drake announced that he would be taking a hiatus from music to focus on health issues. Appearing on Sirius XM Sound 42 show “Table for One” on Oct. 6, the rapper said he “probably won’t make music for a little bit.”

“I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach,” he said. “I’m just saying what it is. So I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on.”

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.