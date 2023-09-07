Drake reveals release date for new album, ‘For All the Dogs,’ and pays homage to his father

Drake has revealed the release date for his new album, “For All the Dogs.”

Weeks after teasing the arrival of his next record, Drake has finally announced a release date for his eighth studio album. And it’s coming sooner than you think.

The Canadian musician, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, revealed Thursday on Instagram that his latest LP, “For All the Dogs,” is scheduled for release on Sept. 22. He previously shared the album’s title and cover — a drawing of a hound with red eyes by his 5-year-old son, Adonis.

The rapper’s most recent Instagram post also includes a throwback video of his father, Dennis Graham, performing a cover of Albert King’s “Crosscut Saw” at a club in Toronto in 1991.

“Awwwwwwww thank you Son,” Graham commented on Drake’s post. “Seems like a hundred years ago.”

Drake has been busy in recent months churning out content for his loyal fans.

The album release-date reveal comes shortly after the “One Dance” hitmaker published his first book of poetry, “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham.”

Drake is in the middle of a North American concert tour, which last month stopped for multiple nights in Inglewood, San Francisco and downtown Los Angeles. On Wednesday, the Grammy winner posted a photo of himself posing in front of hundreds of bras that fans have thrown onstage throughout the tour, ranging from beige bralettes to hot-pink push-ups.

Bras aren’t the only things concertgoers have lobbed at Drake during his performances. In July, the “Her Loss” artist called out an audience member for tossing a vape onstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f— Barclays Center,” he said.

“You got some real-life evaluating to do, throwing this f— lemon-mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”