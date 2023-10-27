Taylor Swift reportedly just joined the billionaire’s club, thanks to her Eras tour

Taylor Swift’s net worth is now reportedly over $1 billion, thanks to this summer’s Eras world, Bloomberg reported.

Taylor Swift is reportedly in her billionaire era.

The “Bejeweled” singer’s net worth is now more than $1 billion, thanks to her blockbuster Eras tour, according to a Bloomberg News analysis published Friday. The report says Swift now joins an exclusive club of billionaire stars “to reach that status based on music and performing alone.”

Swift now reportedly touts a net worth of $1.1 billion, more than six months after she launched her career-spanning Eras tour in March. According to Bloomberg, the Grammy winner’s concert circuit — which catered to generations of music lovers and launched beaded friendship bracelets back into the spotlight — “added $4.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.”

Friday’s Bloomberg report took into account the estimated values of Swift’s music catalog, her five homes, and earnings from streaming, music sales, concert tickets and merchandise. The analysis also estimated that Swift’s Eras tour sold more than $700 million in ticket sales to date.

The “Cruel Summer” singer will resume her live shows in November, with multiple stops in South America.

Swift’s Eras tour efforts are paying off in more ways than one. The singer’s film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has also dominated the box office. Earlier in October, “Eras” earned $96 million in its four days at the domestic box office, marking the highest opening for a concert film.

Last weekend, Swift’s film also beat out Martin Scorsese’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led crime epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

October has been a busy month for Swift, who seemingly shows no signs of stopping any time soon. Amid her headline-making relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift released “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecording of her Grammy-winning “1989” album.

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is the latest album in the singer’s efforts to take back ownership of the six-album catalog she lost when Scooter Braun purchased — and subsequently sold — her record label, Big Machine.

“A part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post shared Thursday evening. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.”