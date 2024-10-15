So depressed about Eras ending? Taylor Swift’s new book might mend that broken heart

Taylor Swift is commemorating her record-breaking Eras tour with a new book, as well as vinyl and CD formats for “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Broken-hearted about the end of the Eras tour? Taylor Swift has a fix for that.

The “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “Anti-Hero” singer, who last year released a concert film about the road show, will publish her first book to commemorate the record-breaking tour that she launched back in March 2023.

The 256-page “The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book” will go for $39.99 and will include her personal reflections and behind-the-scenes photos from the five-continent tour. The announcement comes just as Swift prepares to bring the concert tour back to North America on Thursday with a show in Miami. The tour closes Dec. 8 in Vancouver and last week reportedly made the 14-time Grammy winner the highest-paid female musician.

“We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend,” Swift wrote Tuesday on Instagram, announcing the release of the book and a vinyl edition of her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department,” which she released in April mid-tour and incorporated into the show (with a little help from beau Travis Kelce).

“This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually,” she continued. “Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night AND …. The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on vinyl and CD.”

The anthology album, the first physical copies since the album started streaming, will include four bonus acoustic songs and will be available for the first time in those formats. Swift is selling them exclusively through Target starting on Black Friday, which is Nov. 29 this year. The vinyl retails for $59.99 and the CD will retail for $17.99.