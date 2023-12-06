The 100 best songs of 2023

Where do songs come from? For now, they come from us — from our needs, our wants, our regrets, our scorn. Next year, they might come from a box brought to near-sentience by all the songs that came before.
Here, in descending order of greatness, are our picks for the 50 best of 2023, followed by 50 more bangers in alphabetical order.
(And scroll to the bottom for the 100-song playlist.)
1. Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough” Boasting about an inferiority complex makes for a paradox worth savoring in this tender yet walloping indie-rock anthem from the let’s-call-it-a-supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus. “I don’t know why I am the way I am,” they sing in yearning three-part harmony even as their shimmering guitars capture a feeling that words never could. — Mikael Wood
2. Eslabón Armado and Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola” Pedro Tovar, bandleader of rising “sad sierreño” act Eslabón Armado, gave the tough-talking corrido star Peso Pluma a makeover with this sensual ballad about a mystery girl who dances alone. Peaking at No. 4, “Ella Baila Sola” came to be the highest-charting regional Mexican song on the Hot 100 since the list’s creation in 1958. — Suzy Exposito
3. Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange” Such a perfect lyrical conceit about young love and college football that it’s hard to believe it wasn’t already a country standard. — August Brown
4. Jungle, “Back on 74” An irresistible groove further elevated by the year’s most beautifully choreographed music video. — Kenan Draughorne
5. Lily-Rose Depp, “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak” Not least among the many flaws of HBO’s “The Idol” was that the Weeknd’s character failed to recognize the diabolical brilliance of this would-be teen-pop classic. — M.W.
6. Shakira and Bizarrap, “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” At the start of 2023, things weren’t looking good for Shakira. The Colombian pop icon had been charged with tax evasion in Spain, where she once lived with her ex, Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué. To make matters worse, it was revealed that Piqué carried on an affair with a woman half Shakira’s age. Faced with a 24-million euro fine and even threats of prison time, Shakira turned to Argentine mixologist Bizarrap to help craft this scorching act of dance-pop vengeance. — S.E.
8. Amaarae, “Co-Star” Leo, Sagittarius, Aries, Aquarius, Libra — all horrible in their own, unique ways, if you take it from Amaarae. Over quickening dance rhythms, the rising Ghanaian American singer breathlessly berates her new lover to reveal her star sign, eventually pleading for air as things get steamy. — K.D.
9. Doja Cat, “Agora Hills” The year’s scariest pop flirtation: “Boys be mad that I don’t f— incels / Girls hate too, gun to their pigtail.” — M.W.
10. Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?” Never thought you’d weep openly at a Mattel-IP blockbuster, huh? — A.B.
11. Grupo Frontera feat. Bad Bunny, “x100to” Songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera first met this charming band at a local carne asada outside of his hometown of McAllen, Texas. Then, with the help of Puerto Rican don Bad Bunny, Barrera and Grupo Frontera spun cumbia gold with this Latin Grammy-winning hit. — S.E.
20. Bad Bunny, “Monaco” Using a symphonic clip from the 1964 ballad “Hier encore,” Bad Bunny resuscitated the memory of French singer Charles Aznavour in this taunting nouveau-riche anthem. — S.E.
21. Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me” One thing about Harlow: He’ll always goof on himself before somebody else can do it (which never stops somebody else from doing it). — M.W.
22. Kali Uchis, “Moonlight” A grown ’n’ sexy theme for hotboxing in the car with your soulmate. — S.E.
23. Leon Thomas feat. Ty Dolla Sign, “Love Jones” A little bit of love, a lot of riches and a drive down Sunset Boulevard: a time-tested recipe, executed to perfection by two superb songwriters. — K.D.
24. Ashley Cooke, “Shot in the Dark” Top-shelf wordplay — and a gently love-drunk melody — from a promising Nashville up-and-comer: “Who knew two straight tequilas on a debit card / Would wind us up right where we are? / So here’s to two strangers in the back of a bar / Taking a shot in the dark.” — M.W.
25. Jung Kook, “Standing Next to You” Wispy, exultant neo-disco that will more than tide you over until the BTS boys return from military service. — A.B.
26. Taylor Swift, “Suburban Legends” A newly recorded outtake from “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” with the surging hormonal intensity of the original LP. — M.W.
27. Tate McRae, “Greedy” The soundtrack to hitting the club in a matching Alo leggings set. — A.B.
28. J Hus feat. Drake, “Who Told You” Even the troublemakers gotta get down sometimes. — K.D.
29. Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” The Colombian superstar’s fresh take on the ’90s cumbia sound is not just a slam dunk at her previous suitors but a brilliant tribute to the original queen of cumbia clapbacks, Selena. — S.E.
41. Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, “Save Me” Big red-state “Shallow” energy. — M.W.
42. RXKNephew, “Torey Lanes Should Have Shot His Barbershop Up” A decade in prison is rough, but being roasted this completely by one of rap’s great new weirdos won’t help. — A.B.
43. Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía, “Vampiros” They may have called it quits as Latin music’s hottest young power couple, but much like the vampires they sing of, the passion of Rauwsalía will live on. — S.E.
44. Blxst feat. Bino Rideaux, “Doin Yo Stuff” Two of the most exciting names in L.A. R&B connected this year for the third edition of their “Sixtape” mixtape series. By now, they’ve patented their chilled-out brand of half-sung, half-rapped songs for the bedroom, making “Doin Yo Stuff” sound as appealing as it is effortless. — K.D.
45. Pupil Slicer, “No Temple” Absolutely filthy, fiendishly complex work from one of the best young bands in metal. — A.B.
46. Nia Sultana, “Some Feelings Never Go Away” Sultana knows that sometimes moving on isn’t so simple. Over delicate piano keys and a devastating bass line, she works through the feelings of the wrong person coming back to her at an even wronger time. — K.D
47. Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile, “Dear Insecurity” An ultra-vulnerable piano ballad up there with the best (and the weepiest) of Adele and Bruno Mars. — M.W.
48. Lil Yachty, “Drive Me Crazy!” The oversaturated groove of “Drive Me Crazy!” is the brightest moment of Yachty’s psychedelic “Let’s Start Here” album. Extra points to singer-songwriter Diana Gordon for meeting the moment with her shimmering chorus. — K.D.
49. Asha Puthli, “Space Talk (Maurice Fulton Remix)” The L.A. reissue label Naya Beat taps underheralded South Asian pop. Puthli was a Studio 54 veteran and Warhol pal, and this exuberant remix should get her back on dance floors. — A.B.
50. The War and Treaty, “The Best That I Have” From a Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo, the most haunting song ever written about watching “Golden Girls” reruns while eating ice cream on the couch. — M.W.
