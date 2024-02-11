Beyoncé announces her new album is on the way: Hear two songs now

Beyoncé, seen at the Grammy Awards in 2023, has a new album on the way.

Beyoncé is back.

The pop superstar announced Sunday night that the second act of her promised “Renaissance” trilogy is due March 29.

She revealed the news in a video posted on Instagram that was timed to a Verizon commercial featuring the singer that aired during Super Bowl LVIII.

The follow-up to 2022’s club-inspired “Renaissance,” the new album appears to be a country-music immersion for Beyoncé, who released a pair of songs from the album Sunday in “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages.”

According to credits posted on Beyoncé’s official YouTube channel, the bouncy “Texas Hold ’Em” was co-written and co-produced by veteran R&B artist Raphael Saadiq and features Rhiannon Giddens on banjo. “16 Carriages,” a slow-rolling ballad, has Robert Randolph on steel guitar.

A native of Houston, Beyoncé is no stranger to the sounds and iconography of country music: In 2016 she teamed up with the Chicks for a performance of her song “Daddy Lessons” on the CMA Awards, and last week she wore a cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards.

Listen to “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” below.