The Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American tour that features a stop in L.A.

The Rolling Stones will be strutting their way across the United States and Canada in 2024 and bringing their production to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in July.

The Hackney Diamonds tour, which is named after the band’s 2023 album release, launches in April with a show at Houston’s NRG Stadium. Tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time for each venue.

The 2024 tour will mark the band’s first romp across the States since the long-running, COVID-delayed No Filter tour of 2021.

The “Gimme Shelter” hitmakers will rock the L.A. area July 10 with a one-night stay at SoFi Stadium. The band also will make stops in Glendale, Ariz., on May 7, Las Vegas on May 11 and at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 17.

Fans can expect to see the always explosive Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood firing on all cylinders, more than six decades after the group’s formation. Drummer Steve Jordan, who filled in for the band’s longtime drummer Charlie Watts during his illness and after his death in August 2021, has joined the band full-time, both in the studio and on the road.

The Grammy-nominated album “Hackney Diamonds” is the group’s first release of strictly original material since its 2005 LP “A Bigger Bang.” It’s also the first album released since Watts’ death.

“The songs blend the same ingredients the Stones have been using since the beginning — blues, rock, soul, country, gospel — but they’re tighter and punchier than on any of the band’s previous late-era LPs,” Times music critic Mikael Wood wrote in his album review.

“Flinty, unpredictable, endlessly splintering: Even after half a century, nobody has come close to replicating the weave of sound Richards and Wood can still get in a song like the surging ‘Whole Wide World’ or ‘Driving Me Too Hard,’ which echoes the cascading effect of ‘Tumbling Dice.’ As the group’s timekeeper, Jordan maintains a steady if recognizably human pulse beneath it all,” Wood wrote.