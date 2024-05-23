Charlie Colin, founding bassist for rock group Train, is dead at 58

Charlie Colin, a bassist and founding member of the rock group Train, has died. He was 58.

Colin’s sister Carolyn Stephens confirmed his death to the Associated Press. No cause of death was given, but TMZ reported that Colin died after slipping and falling in the shower.

Train wrote an Instagram post confirming his death. “He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap,” the band said. “Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing and beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond... You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Colin, a native of Newport Beach, attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston. After Colin reconnected with former bandmates Jimmy Stafford and Rob Hotchkiss in San Francisco, they formed Train with singer Pat Monahan and drummer Scott Underwood in the ‘90s.

The group settled into an ageless light rock sound that proved commercially successful and durable on radio, landing several hits including “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me),” “Meet Virginia” and “Hey, Soul Sister.” The group was nominated for two Grammys in 2002, for record and rock performance for “Drops of Jupiter.”

Colin played on Train’s first three albums — 1998’s self-titled LP, 2001’s “Drops of Jupiter” and 2003’s “My Private Nation.” He left the band in 2003, reportedly due to substance abuse issues.

Monahan said in a 2017 interview that “Charlie is one incredible bass player, but he was in a lot of pain, and the way he was dealing with it was very painful for everyone else around him.”

Colin also served as musical director for the Newport Beach Film Festival. The festival’s co-founder Todd Quartararo said in a statement to the Associated Press that “Charlie was a special part of the Newport Beach Film Festival family. His heart, compassion and creativity will surely be missed.”

Colin is survived by his parents, sister and a niece.