Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

AC/DC original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77: ‘Rock in peace’

Colin Burgess in a red silk shirt and red glasses performs on stage.
Colin Burgess, AC/DC’s original drummer, has died at age 77.
(Peter Carrette Archive / Getty Images)
By Sarah ParviniStaff Writer 
Share

Colin Burgess, AC/DC’s original drummer, has died, the band announced Friday on social media. He was 77.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Burgess was also the drummer for the rock band the Masters Apprentices from 1968 to 1972. In 1973, he began his brief stint as the drummer for AC/DC.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” AC/DC wrote on Facebook. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Advertisement
INDIO, CA - OCTOBER 7TH: [Lead singer Brian Johnson of ACDC performing live at Power Trip] on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 in Indio, CA. (David Vassalli / For The Times)

Music

Review: After seven-year absence, AC/DC proves the eternal joy of a riff and a screech

AC/DC’s two-hour Power Trip set stacked classic after classic, each delivered at deafening volume and with precisely the right blend of rawness and finesse.

Oct. 8, 2023

Burgess was among the founding members of AC/DC, along with brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, Larry Van Kriedt and Dave Evans. Its current lineup comprises lead guitarist Angus Young, bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd, lead singer Brian Johnson and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young.

In 1998, Burgess and other members of the Masters Apprentices were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Assn.’s Hall of Fame.

Burgess’ cause of death was not provided.

This is a developing story.

Entertainment & Arts
Sarah Parvini

Sarah Parvini covers the video game industry for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement