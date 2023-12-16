AC/DC original drummer Colin Burgess dies at 77: ‘Rock in peace’

Colin Burgess, AC/DC’s original drummer, has died, the band announced Friday on social media. He was 77.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Burgess was also the drummer for the rock band the Masters Apprentices from 1968 to 1972. In 1973, he began his brief stint as the drummer for AC/DC.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” AC/DC wrote on Facebook. “He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

Advertisement

Burgess was among the founding members of AC/DC, along with brothers Malcolm and Angus Young, Larry Van Kriedt and Dave Evans. Its current lineup comprises lead guitarist Angus Young, bassist Cliff Williams, drummer Phil Rudd, lead singer Brian Johnson and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young.

In 1998, Burgess and other members of the Masters Apprentices were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Assn.’s Hall of Fame.

Burgess’ cause of death was not provided.

This is a developing story.