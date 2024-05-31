Eminem’s new single ‘Houdini’ is quite literally ripped from 2002

On Friday, Eminem released “Houdini,” the first single from his upcoming album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).”

Like teens on Depop, Eminem is combing through his Y2K archives for a new look.

On Friday, the rapper released “Houdini,” the first single from his upcoming album “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).” The song continues where his 22-year-old single “Without Me” left off, riffing on a similar beat and self-referential lyrics about how the world has changed while he remains the same spitball-chucking troll as always.

“My s— may not be age appropriate / But i will hit an eight year old in the face with a participation trophy,” the 51-year-old rapper jibes on “Houdini.” A fixed point in a turning world as ever.

The video digs out his same costume from “Without Me” and calls in favors from his Bush-era peak for cameos. Dr. Dre announces that a time portal has opened to 2002 and a digitally de-aged old Eminem is on the loose, with today’s grayer 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg playing along with the bit.

Em has company from the embattled-white-guy-celeb group chat: Pete Davidson, in bleach-blonde regalia, makes light of his recent arrest for menacing the roadways of Beverly Hills, while comedian Shane Gillis commiserates with a fellow semi-canceled superstar.

Eminem’s forthcoming album will likely execute his longstanding alter-ego Slim Shady (as seen in a recent fake obituary released in the Detroit Free Press). “Death of Slim Shady” is his first LP since 2020’s “Music to Be Murdered By,” which spent a week at number one at release. A release date has not yet been announced.