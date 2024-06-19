Kendrick Lamar’s bringing Juneteenth to the Forum: How to watch him pop out and show

Kendrick Lamar is playing his free Juneteenth show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood a month after his high-profile rap feud.

Couldn’t snag tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Juneteenth show? Then step this way to learn how to watch the one-time concert online.

The “Not Like Us” rapper, born and raised in Compton, will treat Los Angeles fans at the Kia Forum to a one-night performance of his hits and new music on Wednesday. The Juneteenth show, announced earlier this month, will mark K.Dot’s first live set in SoCal since trading scathing diss tracks with Drake in recent months.

Resale tickets to Lamar’s “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends” are still available on Ticketmaster, but currently range anywhere from $496 to $2,500. Luckily, fans have another, cheaper option to catch the concert: They can stream it online.

Amazon’s Prime Video will stream the event, produced by Lamar’s pgLang label and agency Free Lunch, starting at 4 p.m. According to Prime Video, Kendrick will be joined by “special guests.” Twitch, owned by Amazon, will also livestream the show via Amazon Music’s channel.

“We’re locked in,” Twitch tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

“The Pop Out” takes its name from a line in Lamar’s upbeat “Not Like Us,” one of several diss tracks he released responding to Drake’s allegations of domestic violence. The hip-hop icons’ public feud can be traced back to March, when Lamar said in a verse of Future and Metro Boomin‘s “Like That,” that he rejects the idea that Drake and J. Cole matched his talents — a concept J. Cole touted last year in Drake’s “First Person Shooter.”

The beef took a dark turn as Lamar and Drake released multiple diss tracks, each responding to the other with fierce allegations of concerning behavior in tracks including Drake’s “Family Matters” and Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and “Meet the Grahams.” Amid the feud, Drake’s home in Toronto became the site of a shooting that left a security guard hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

In recent weeks it seems tensions between the two rappers, and some of their collaborators, have eased. In late May, Drake seemingly poked fun at Metro Boomin’s viral “BBL Drizzy” beat,” rapping over the instrumentals in a verse for Sexxy Red’s “U My Everything.”

Lamar, on the other hand, takes over the Kia Forum amid online speculation that he will allegedly film a music video for “Not Like Us” in Compton this week.