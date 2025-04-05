j-hope of BTS on his Billboard success and becoming the first solo Korean artist to headline BMO Stadium

You would think most people would need a break after spending 18 months in the military . But most people aren’t international pop stars such as Jung Ho-seok, better known as j-hope of BTS. It seemed like the international pop icon had barely changed out of his uniform in October of last year before he was boarding a plane to Los Angeles, ready to work on new material. It would be his first release since his critically acclaimed 2022 grunge-rock-meets boom bap hip-hop debut album “Jack in the Box.”

Although “Jack in the Box” was his first official album, his solo discography goes back further to “1 Verse,” his 2015 SoundCloud release which sampled The Game and Skrillex’s “El Chapo” released that same year.

The 2016 BTS album “Wings” was the first to feature solo works from all seven members. Up until then, the focus had been on j-hope’s swaggy, growling, rap delivery (he is undeniably BTS’s swagmaster) and dance ability rooted in his early days as a member of the Gwangju, South Korea-based Neuron dance crew.

With “MAMA” his solo effort contribution to Wings, he stretched himself as a vocalist leveraging the soulful qualities of his voice in a tribute to his mother.

BTS member j-Hope poses for a portrait ahead of one of his L.A. shows. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

2018 marked another turning point when he released “Hope World,” a six-track mix-tape. The following year, j-hope released “Chicken Noodle Soup.” Although the bouncy hip-hop track sampled a 2006 song by New York artists DJ Webstar and Young B, it featured Inglewood-raised vocalist Becky G and lyrics in Korean, English and Spanish. So it seemed fitting when he took a trip to L.A. to film its music video, with members of the L.A. dance community, performing its choreography in front of local joint Chicken Shack’s signature yellow car.

Since his group announced a temporary hiatus in 2022 to focus on solo work — based on the Western idea of boy bands this worried fans that they were breaking up (they’re not) — all of the members have released albums, to individual success, and even pre-recorded projects to be released during their departure.

While still in service, j-hope released “Hope on the Street: Vol. 1,” a soundtrack to his documentary series of the same name in which he explored street dance in different cities across the world. On that album, he worked with L.A.-based Benny Blanco and Blake Slatkin, two producers he turned to once again for his latest releases “Sweet Dreams” (featuring Miguel) and his latest, the catchy, viral dance-inducing hit “Mona Lisa.”

In January, j-hope announced his Hope On The Stage tour, his first as a soloist with North American dates in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio and Oakland. The tour is divided into sections spanning the narrative of his career. The production includes a live band, and uses 28 moving lifts that reconfigure depending on the stage.

Both “Sweet Dreams” and “Mona Lisa” were surprisingly played on tour, and a third single is planned for the Asian leg, which kicks off in the Phillipines on April 12.

Each stop has included tailored engagement with “ARMY,” BTS’s famously diverse and passionate fandom. The experiences span regional food, site specific merchandise, some designed with input by the famously fashion-forward artist, and dance challenges. Fans also had the option to purchase a package where they could “send off” j-hope.

As the tour has gone along, Instagram’s “For You” pages have steadily yielded selfies with the famously upbeat star and cute interactions. With each successive city he seems to up the ante: dancing in cowboy hats and boots in San Antonio, speaking full sentences in Spanish in Mexico, even getting close enough at points to exchange hugs and hold hands.

Ahead of the last stops of the tour’s North American dates, Friday and Sunday at BMO Stadium, The Times caught up with the global star nearby the stadium downtown. In an intimate post-photo shoot conversation squeezed in between his promotional events on Thursday (he popped up at that night’s Lakers game shortly after), we talked about his relationship with the city, his artistry, love for ARMY and future ambitions.

“I’ve come to realize how many people are loving and connecting with my music, and at the same time, that pushes me to think about what kind of music I should create next as an artist,” j-hope said. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Congratulations—”Mona Lisa” is in the Billboard Hot 100 as of this week and it’s your seventh song as a solo artist to reach that milestone.

Wow.

You’re tied with Jung Kook .

[laughs] It’s such an honor to have so many of my songs on the chart, and I’m incredibly grateful in so many ways. I’ve come to realize how many people are loving and connecting with my music, and at the same time, that pushes me to think about what kind of music I should create next as an artist. I feel that my life at the moment is filled with greater anticipation and excitement for what’s to come.

With “Jack in the Box” you weren’t necessarily concerned about charting, but you seem more ambitious with these releases. Is that true?

Yes, you’re very on point. I feel like this was a challenge that I needed to take on after my military service. And up until now, I focused on what I liked, but this time, I wanted to collaborate with great producers who have a deeper understanding of the culture. I was curious about their take on j-hope as an artist. Once I took that step forward, I felt it would open up new opportunities for me to experiment and take my music to the next level. I truly feel this is a great time for me.

“Jack in the Box” was incredible but “Sweet Dreams” and “Mona Lisa” have a different kind of sexy vibe and the ARMY is loving it. Have you been enjoying the response?

Well, you know I didn’t have too much of this on my mind when I was making these songs but I wanted to make a song that kind of expressed my maturity after the military service. So, it kind of came naturally. So, I wanted to show another visual side of me as j-hope and I want to show something new, a new facet of me for my fans.

Can we talk about Jay?

Jay? [laughs] Yes, ARMY calls.

It’s been kind of a fun thing between you and U.S. ARMY that you kind of turn into “Jay” when you land in the U.S. How would you describe him?

You know, I find it very funny too. I love the vibe in the U.S. I’m enjoying myself and having fun, and because of that, it allows me to show a more genuine side. Fans really seem to like it too and so I feel great about what I’ve been able to share here in the States.

“Of course I could not have imagined back then that I would have this kind of life and I really appreciate what I have currently,” j-hope said. “As time passes by, I’m really grateful to see more and more people listening to and enjoying my music.” (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

You seem to be having the time of your life on this tour. You’re interacting with the fans a lot more on a personal level, going out into the audience when you perform “=Equal Sign” picking someone [to interact with]. Has one of those moments stood out to you?

I think you know me inside out by now and I really appreciate that. I wanted to show something great for the fans who’ve been waiting for such a long time and I wanted to connect at a very personal level through these concerts and performances. There’s a song called “=Equal Sign.” and its first lyric is about how we view each other as equals — “There is no one above us/There is no one under us.” Staying true to that message, instead of me being on stage on a higher level with the audience below, I wanted to truly connect with my fans by engaging with them directly and seeing them eye-to-eye. This connection with my fans has been incredibly meaningful.

With these upcoming performances you become the first solo Korean artist to headline BMO Stadium (he is also the first Korean male artist to headline a stadium show in North America). Do you think the Jung Ho-seok of 2013 who seemed surprised to even receive a packet of fan mail could have envisioned this?

Of course I could not have imagined back then that I would have this kind of life and I really appreciate what I have currently. As time passes by, I’m really grateful to see more and more people listening to and enjoying my music. I feel like it’s their support and passion that allow me to be the artist I am today.

“Hope on the Stage” in part, is a tribute to your origins as a street dancer but you also do a lot of singing [in the show] with a live band. You’ve downplayed your vocal ability a little bit, but you have a great voice that’s really flexible. When did you first realize that you can sing? Was it a natural extension of rapping?

It’s an interesting question. As I pursue music, I think I’ve developed a style that embraces versatility. Throughout this process, I tried to explore and experiment with my voice in various ways and I believe that’s reflected in my vocals nowadays. I try to deliver my vocals in a natural way without forcing anything and it seems like the audience appreciates that. Are my vocals perfect? That’s something I need to think about, but I’m committed and striving to make it better. It’s a bit hard to pinpoint a specific moment. Before my debut, I had vocal lessons and as I started recording, my vocal style naturally began to develop. It’s difficult to say exactly when the shift occurred, but it was a gradual process.

While working here you went to In-N-Out, and had all the “L.A.” experiences. In the early days of BTS you filmed a reality show where you were mentored by Warren G and Coolio — they even took you to Long Beach’s VIP Records …

You watched this — wow [laughs].

Yeah…[laughs] American Hustle Life . Is there something you learned about hip-hop from that experience that you keep with you today?

It was more than just a musical influence. I was very young at that time, and if I had the chance to go back now, I think I could understand and take in a lot more. At the time, though, it was a process to adapt to a new culture, different from the one I grew up in. And I believe that those moments were crucial for my growth and shaped who I am today. That’s the most important lesson I took from that experience.

Rest in peace, Coolio.

