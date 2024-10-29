Tina Knowles unveils her own 2025 release — a memoir — and Beyoncé ‘couldn’t be prouder’

Beyoncé, right, urges mom Tina Knowles not to “spill too much Mama Tea” in her upcoming memoir, “Matriarch.”

Move over, “Daddy Lessons.” Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, says she’s ready to share some wisdom of her own in a new book.

Knowles revealed Tuesday morning that her first memoir, “Matriarch,” is underway and will hit shelves next spring. The businesswoman, also the mother to singer Solange and the former costume designer for Destiny’s Child, said on Instagram that her book draws from generations of the “wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation.”

“Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons — revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20,” Knowles said. “I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives.”

“Matriarch,” according to Knowles’ website, will track her life from her upbringing in Galveston, Texas, in the 1950s to her experience raising two superstar daughters. Three, if you count “bonus daughter” and Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland, the website says.

In another post, Knowles said writing the memoir over the past two years was like giving birth, telling followers she endured a range of emotions as she put her life story on paper.”Matriarch” has been therapeutic and formative, she said.

“It it has helped me to learn who I truly am and when I think about it, I didn’t learn who I truly am until 70,” she wrote. “I hope this book can help someone to not make some of the mistakes that I made for not really knowing what I wanted or what I needed and how much I deserved it.”

Beyoncé, who channeled her mother’s lineage earlier this year for her “Cowboy Carter” imagery, wrote on Instagram that she “couldn’t be prouder” of her mom. The singer also shared a photo of the memoir’s cover: a colorful portrait of her mother in an ornate gold frame.

The Grammy-winning “Break My Soul” pop diva praised her mom for sharing personal stories with the public, noting, “To know you is to love you.” She also encouraged her mom to hold back just a tiny bit.

“Please don’t spill too much Mama Tea,” Beyoncé joked.

Knowles’ “Matriarch” will hit shelves April 22, and can be preordered on the book’s website.

“Matriarch” marks the latest nonmusic endeavor for the superstar family. A month after launching her SirDavis whiskey brand, Beyoncé unveiled her Cé Lumière perfume — to some social media fans’ chagrin.

Knowles announced her memoir days after she joined Beyoncé and Rowland in Texas to voice support for Vice President Kamala Harris. On Sunday, Knowles urged her Instagram followers to cast their vote for Harris, who would be the first woman president if elected.

“Do not miss the opportunity to be a part of history,” she wrote.