Chris Brown sues Warner Bros. over claims of sex assault in documentary

Pop-R&B singer Chris Brown has sued Warner Bros. Discovery for defamation over claims in the 2024 documentary “Chris Brown: A History of Violence.”

Brown’s suit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeks $500 million from Warner Bros. Discovery and production company Ample Entertainment. In the suit, Brown accuses the companies of “promoting and publishing false information ... knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalistic principles.”

“Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex related crime,” the suit continues, “But this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

Representatives for Warner Bros. Discovery and Ample did not immediately return requests for comment.

“Chris Brown: A History of Violence” includes an allegation from a Jane Doe (also named as a defendant in the suit) who sued Brown for allegedly drugging and assaulting her at a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2020.

In response, Brown’s suit includes images of what his team says is a restraining order against Jane Doe in 2021, from an ex-boyfriend claiming domestic violence and harassment. They previously described her claims about the Diddy party as “frivolous.”

Brown’s recording career has been marred by violent incidents, most recently last year when a security guard sued him over an alleged backstage assault in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna, over a widely publicized incident just before the Grammys. In 2016, he was detained after a bizarre standoff with police at his home in Los Angeles.