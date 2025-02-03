Beyoncé will launch 22-date Cowboy Carter tour with a four-night stint at SoFi Stadium

Fresh off her Grammy Award win for album of the year, Beyoncé announced her Cowboy Carter tour Monday.

We tourin’! Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is finally coming ’round, ’round, ’round.

Fresh off her Grammy Award wins Sunday, the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer on Monday announced the 22-show Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, which kicks off with a four-night romp at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in April and runs through July.

Bey will play the Los Angeles-area venue — which hosted a three-night stint of her blockbuster Renaissance tour in September 2023 — on April 28, May 1, 4, and 7. The recording artist has also set dates for shows in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Paris, Houston, Maryland and Atlanta. She teased to appearances in Las Vegas and Washington, D.C., but those dates have not yet been announced.

Presale sign-ups begin Tuesday, and the Beyhive sale begins Feb. 11. The Citi/Verizon presale begins Feb. 12 and the artist presale on Feb. 13, with general on sale Feb. 14.

Beyoncé — the most-awarded artist in Grammys history — was up for 11 Grammy Awards on Sunday and took home three: country duo/group performance (for “II Most Wanted featuring Miley Cyrus”), country album and the long-coveted album of the year trophy for “Cowboy Carter,” her eighth studio album, a genre-busting LP that explored the Black roots of country music.

On Jan. 13, the music superstar said she would be delaying a Jan. 14 announcement — presumably news of the long-awaited Cowboy Carter tour — due to “devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires” around Los Angeles. On Sunday, two members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented the artist with the album of the year trophy during the awards show, which was dedicated to supporting fire relief and honoring first responders.

The tour, with a name that comes from the lyrics of the “Ya Ya” track on “Cowboy Carter,” builds on the second chapter of Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy and follows her buzzed-about Christmas Day NFL halftime show — the first live performance of songs from the album.