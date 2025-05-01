Sidle up at the bar at Somerville in View Park-Windsor Hills, a sleek supper club from actor-producer Issa Rae and partners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan.

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit before ‘Cowboy Carter’ and ‘Grand National’ tours at SoFi Stadium

Fans who have been blasting “Cowboy Carter” and “GNX” on repeat for months will finally get the chance to experience the No. 1 albums live as Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar with SZA prepare to take the stage for multiple dates at SoFi Stadium.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” single has become a West Coast anthem since it was released last spring, and L.A.’s Black cowboy culture is on full display in preparation for Beyoncé’s performance of her Grammy-winning country album.

If you’re looking to curate the perfect concert experience, consider pregaming at one of L.A.’s Black-owned restaurants, many of which are conveniently located near the Inglewood arena. Toast with Black-owned prosecco at a neighborhood wine bar, pick up flaky Jamaican patties before walking to the venue or “Laissez les bon temps rouler” at a New Orleans-inflected favorite in Jefferson Park.

