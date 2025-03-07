Brian James, founding guitarist of punk’s The Damned, dead at 70

Brian James, the founding guitarist for the visionary and influential U.K. punk band The Damned, has died. He was 70.

James’ death on March 6 was confirmed on his official Facebook page, though no cause was listed. “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of one of the true pioneers of music, guitarist, songwriter, and true gentleman, Brian James,” the statement read.

The Damned have an exceptionally important place in rock history, releasing “New Rose,” arguably the first-ever punk single in the U.K., in 1976. The Damned also were the first band of their scene to release a studio album (1977’s “Damned Damned Damned”) and to tour the United States.

The London-born James began his music career in the proto-punk band London SS, which featured future members of the Clash and Generation X. He soon met another local band, Masters of the Backside, which featured future Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, vocalist Dave Vanian, bassist Captain Sensible and drummer Rat Scabies. Minus Hynde, James formed The Damned with the other three members in 1976. The band made its debut that year, and opened for the Sex Pistols at 100 Club, a notorious London venue that helped codify the scene.

Five weeks before the Sex Pistols released “Anarchy in the U.K.,” the most famous early punk single, the Damned released “New Rose.” The fast and frenetic single penned by James stripped down and supercharged the British rock of the era, smeared it with black eyeliner and lipstick, and announced a new sound and subculture to the world.

A punk audience crowsd the front of the stage watching The Damned perform with a new lineup including Dave Vanian, left, and Brian James. (Erica Echenberg / Redferns via Getty Images)

The Damned soon would accompany the Pistols on a brief tour. After playing the U.S., the Damned arguably kicked off both the hardcore punk and goth-rock subcultures in Southern California — bands like Black Flag were inspired by their minimalism and ultra-fast tempos, while proto-goths like Christian Death and 45 Grave were captivated by their transgressive aesthetics.

James was the primary songwriter on the Damned’s first two albums, but after 1977’s “Music for Pleasure,” the Damned briefly broke up and re-formed without James. He went on to tour as a member of Iggy Pop’s live band, recorded solo material with the Police’s Stewart Copeland on drums, and co-founded the band Lords of the New Church with Stiv Bators. The original lineup of the Damned occasionally reunited for live shows, first in 1988 and most recently in 2022.

“Always looking for new challenges and keen to work with different musicians,” his family’s statement read, James was “incessantly creative and a musical tour de force, over a career which spanned more than six decades.”

James is survived by his wife, Minna, son, Charlie, and daughter-in-law, Alicia.