Los Angeles hardcore band Zulu parts with singer after abuse allegations

Zulu, the acclaimed L.A. hardcore punk band, has parted with singer and founding member Anaiah Muhammad after another artist alleged he abused them.

This week, the musician Simpson posted on Instagram that “In April of last year we had an encounter that was initially consensual which resulted in me being so traumatized, I was gaslit by him into thinking I was on my period until I was able to visit a healthcare provider after a subsequent encounter where he choked me so hard it left a big bruise near my neck down to part of my collarbone, and I knew after showing it to someone I needed to seek help.

“Knowing something was deeply, deeply wrong,” Simpson continued, “I began sharing my experience and feelings with people who may know of someone else harmed by Anaiah, and I uncovered an extensive, horrifying pattern of abuse I was the latest victim in.”

In a statement, Muhammad wrote that “I want to start by saying that I categorically deny ever engaging in any form of physical abuse. Violence towards anyone, especially partners, is completely against my values, and I would never harm anyone.

“The claims against me are not only untrue but also deeply damaging - to me, my loved ones, my band and those who have supported me throughout my life,” he continued. “I want to make it absolutely clear that I have never engaged in any form of coercion, manipulation, or isolation toward this individual. At no point have I ever tried to control her environment, interfere with her personal life, or restrict her in any way.”

The remaining members of Zulu announced the band was going on hiatus and offered a lengthy response to the allegations.

“We are aware of the allegations brought forth against Anaiah. We stand in solidarity with all people who are victims of abuse, and condemn the mistreatment of those vulnerable in our communities. Our hearts go out to anyone who has experienced any form of physical or emotional abuse, assault, or any other act that has caused harm and taken their agency away from them,” they wrote.

“Other members of Zulu have separated ourselves from Anaiah and will no longer be working with or performing with him in any capacity. We want to acknowledge the allegations were never disclosed to us prior, and we were immediately concerned reading the detailed account...We understand that this has been extremely upsetting and disappointing to anyone who supported this band, it’s message and what it’s represented. Upon our return home we have withdrawn from scheduled performances and will be officially putting this project on pause.”

The band has canceled all upcoming tour dates, including a high-profile run opening for Refused on their final North American tour this year.

