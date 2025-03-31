Advertisement
Linkin Park scrap Dodger Stadium show for much smaller Intuit Dome

Four band members standing on a round stage
Emily Armstrong and Linkin Park perform during a global livestream at Warner Bros. Studios on Sept. 5, 2024, in Burbank.
(Timothy Norris / Getty Images for Warner Music)
By August BrownStaff Writer 

Linkin Park’s plans for a triumphal Dodger Stadium hometown show seem to have fizzled.

The hard-rock band, which returned with new vocalist Emily Armstrong after a long hiatus following the death of Chester Bennington, tweaked their tour calendar over the weekend after releasing a new single, “Up From the Bottom,” off the deluxe edition of comeback album “From Zero.”

The band scotched their planned September show at the 56,000-capacity Dodger Stadium, instead moving to the 18,000-capacity Intuit Dome in Inglewood. Fans who bought Dodger Stadium tickets will be refunded and get first access to the Intuit Dome show on Sept. 13. Also, while experimental rapper Jpegmafia will still open, Queens of the Stone Age have dropped off the bill.

The move is a notable capacity downgrade for the band, whose long-awaited comeback was marred by revelations about singer Armstrong’s long-standing ties to the Church of Scientology, and her support of Scientologist and convicted rapist Danny Masterson (which Armstrong later said she regretted).

There are some other signs of softening demand — the band announced a $39.50 ticket for all U.S. dates that will get fans a randomly assigned seat, and Brazilian fans noticed two previously scheduled dates in Rio de Janeiro and Porto Alegre vanished from the calendar.

The band can take solace that they’re not alone in ticket troubles as recession fears loom. If even Beyoncé is having challenges selling out her stadium tour, no one is safe.

