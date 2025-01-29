Everything you need to know about tuning into FireAid benefit shows

Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the Intuit Dome portion of Friday’s FireAid benefit concert.

Thursday’s FireAid benefit concert is the biggest of the many local events raising money for victims of L.A.’s devastating wildfires. The show, which will take place at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, counts Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and Green Day among the many headliners. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch and donate.

When is FireAid?

The show begins with a live broadcast at the Kia Forum at 6 p.m. PST. The Intuit Dome portion of the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Which acts are performing, and where?

At the Forum, you’ll find Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and the Black Crowes.

At the Intuit Dome, you can see Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

Where is it streaming?

Pretty much everywhere you would watch TV. It will be broadcast live across: Apple Music and AppleTV, DirecTV, Disney+, Hulu, FanDuel, KTLA+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Peacock, NBC News Now, Prime Video and Twitch. It’ll also stream on SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Veeps, X and YouTube. iHeartRadio will host a broadcast on more than 860 radio stations and its iHeartRadio app.

If you want to make a night out of it, select AMC and Regal locations nationwide are broadcasting the event in movie theaters.

Who is producing FireAid?

The music management titans in the Azoff family, with producing partner Live Nation and operating partner the L.A. Clippers.

Where will my money go if I donate?

Donations made to FireAid will be overseen by the Annenberg Foundation, focusing on both short-term relief efforts and long-term fire prevention projects. Additionally, Connie and Steve Ballmer (owners of the Clippers and the Intuit Dome and Forum) are matching all donations made during the broadcast.