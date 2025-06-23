Raekwon, from left, GZA, RZA, Ghostface Killah and Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan perform at Crypto.com Arena on June 22. This is the last performance with all the living members together at the same time.

When Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels took over the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. on Sunday night, it wasn’t just a concert — it was a cultural earthquake. Crammed full of rap royalty, fans were packed together tighter than a “36” Chain” in a charged celebration of hip-hop’s powerful lasting impact.

The stop was part of the group’s Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber farewell tour that began June 6 in Baltimore and concludes July 18 in Philadelphia, comprising 27 shows.

The tour features Wu-Tang’s surviving members — RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa and Cappadonna — along with Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard, and DJ Mathematics.

The night began with an fierce performance from Run the Jewels, who set the tone with their explosive energy and charisma. Killer Mike and El-P, self-described as the new PB&J, commanded the stage effortlessly as they tore through their set list, kicking off with “Legend Has It” and moving into iconic hits like “Gold,” “Lie, Cheat, Steal,” “Ooh La La” and “Close Your Eyes.” The crowd was electric, rapping every word in unison while raising hand pistols and fists in solidarity. The duo’s sharp-witted lyrics, relentless rhythm and uncontainable passion ensured that their performance would be etched in memory as one of the highlights of the evening.

RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Brian Feinzimer / For The Times)

By 9 p.m., it was officially time for Wu-Tang Clan to “Bring Da Ruckus,” and it did so with the fiery conviction of a team that defined an era in hip-hop. Arguably one of the most influential groups in music history, Wu delivered a performance that was both nostalgic and invigorating. Each member’s unique style and lyrical prowess shone brightly as classics like “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Protect Ya Neck,” “Method Man,” “Can It Be All So Simple” and Triumph” reverberated through the arena, igniting waves of energy throughout the audience. The powerful bass lines and raw, unfiltered sound reminded everyone why Wu-Tang Clan remains one of the most significant outfits in hip-hop.

Inspectah Deck and U-God of Wu-Tang Clan perform Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Brian Feinzimer / For The Times)

Every hit Wu performed was like a time machine, taking the crowd on a ride through decades of influence, innovation and street-born poetry. The chamber members didn’t just perform, they took victory laps in front of a crowd that knew every word. You could feel the respect and weight of history in every moment.

Young Dirty Bastard and Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan perform Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Brian Feinzimer / For The Times)

Adding a poignant touch to the evening, YDB took the stage to honor his late father, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, with renditions of his hits “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” and “Got Your Money.” The crowd rapped along passionately, creating a collective moment of tribute. The show also featured an unexpected twist, with multiple interludes promoting RZA’s latest action thriller, “One Spoon of Chocolate,” as well as the “Purple Tape Files” doc produced by him and Raekwon, blending entertainment with strategic promotion. Smart? Probably — even if it did seem oddly shoehorned in the middle of the show.

Fans of Wu-Tang Clan cheer as the band performs Sunday at Crypto.com Arena. (Brian Feinzimer / For The Times)

Sunday at Crypto.com was much more than a gathering of two legendary crews sharing a stage. It was a historic celebration that lighted up Los Angeles with the full force of hip-hop excellence. From the thundering beats to the infectious energy of the crowd, every moment served as an in-your-face reminder that music shapes, inspires, and unites. And the performances? Those were a living testament to hip-hop’s enduring role in culture, and the audience left buzzing with the echoes of greatness that had filled every corner of the arena — Wu-Tang forever.

