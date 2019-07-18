Comic-Con 2019: Tour the Fan Activations with the Times

“Activations” — immersive experiences that put fans in the world of their favorite movies and TV shows — are all the rage at Comic-Con and other pop culture confabs these days. For both die-hards demanding more than collectors editions and the brands trying to capture their attention, these interactive pop-ups are still novel enough to stand out from rows of booths, special screenings and crowded panels. Whether you’re in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019 or yearning to be, follow along as the Times gives you a guided tour of fan activations for everything from “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” to “The Dark Knight.”

“The Boys” Experience

Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)

Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

“The Boys” take place in a world where superheroe are hated, and you must cover up a crime scene at the activation taking place at Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con 2019.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” Experience

Location: Gaslamp Square (between the Convention Center and Hard Rock Hotel in front of the Tin Fish Restaurant)

Hours: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Are you worthy enough to be on the Nine-Nine? That’s what the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” activation hopes to find out at Comic-Con 2019.

“Carnival Row” Experience

Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)

Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

We checked out the Carnival Row activation at the Amazon Prime Video Experience at Comic-Con 2019.

“The Dark Knight” Dive at The Batman Experience

Location: Comic-Con Museum, Balboa Park

Hours: Opens at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21

Fly over Gotham City and take on Scarecrow at the Dark Knight Dive at Comic-Con 2019.

“The Expanse” Experience

Location: Amazon Prime Video Experience (corner of MLK and 1st Streets)

Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Thursday, July 18 - Sunday, July 21