7 Weekend Picks: Dudamel, Jackman, ‘Miss Saigon’ and a Mueller Report marathon

Want to keep cool with a little culture? Your options for the weekend include Gustavo Dudamel marking a milestone with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the national tour of “Miss Saigon” and the dance concert “Rennie Harris Funkedified.” Also, the popular iPalpiti Festival presents its finale concert, Hugh Jackman has a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl, Gaby Moreno sings at the Skirball Cultural Center and the Mueller Report is live onstage.

A decade of Dudamel

“10 Years — Bravo Gustavo! Dudamel Conducts Rachmaninoff” finds the music and artistic director of the L.A. Phil marking his 10th anniversary with the orchestra. The program — with fireworks — includes Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 featuring pianist Khatia Buniatishvili plus selections from classic film scores. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Thursday. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

The North American tour of “Miss Saigon” arrives at the Pantages in Hollywood. Starring Anthony Festa and Emily Bautista. (Matthew Murphy)

All is unfair in love and war

The national tour of the revival of “Miss Saigon” has arrived in Southern California. The musical inspired by the Giacomo Puccini opera “Madame Butterfly” tells the story of the ill-fated romance between a young Vietnamese woman and a handsome GI. Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; other dates through Aug. 11. $49 and up. (800) 982-2787. hollywoodpantages.com

“Rennie Harris Funkedified” at the Ford Theatres celebrates street dance styles of the 1970s. (Brian Mangini)

Getting funky at the Ford

Dancers from Rennie Harris Puremovement, the Hood Lockers and Versa-Style Dance Company join forces to celebrate the funk music and street dance of the 1970s in “Rennie Harris Funkedified.” Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25-$50; benefit tickets, $250. (323) 461-3673. FordTheatres.org

Trio Zadig will perform as part of the closing-night concert of the iPalpiti Festival. With violinist Boris Borgolotto, from left, pianist Ian Barber and cellist Marc Girard-Garcia. (Bill Dean)

Going out on a high note

This year’s edition of the iPalpiti Festival, the annual showcase for rising musical stars, concludes with conductor Eduard Schmieder leading the iPalpiti Orchestra and ensemble-in-residence Trio Zadig. The finale concert includes works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Vivaldi, Brahms, Sergei Dreznin and Franghiz Ali-Zadeh . Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday. $10-$180. (800) 745-3000. ipalpiti.org

Hugh Jackman will take the stage for a musical outing at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday and Saturday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The softer side of Wolverine

“Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.” That’s the title for the Tony-winning Broadway star and movie action hero’s stage production. He sings show tunes and more backed by a live orchestra and accompanied by guest vocalist Keala Settle, his costar in “The Greatest Showman.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $39-$259. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno performs at the Skirball Center on Thursday. (Skirball Center)

Yo, Gaby, Gaby

In case you missed her at Grand Performances’ recent “Audacity of Sound” festival, singer-songwriter Gaby Moreno is back to grace the stage at the Skirball to kick-start another summer of the Sunset Concert series. Dublab’s Mamabear gets things bumping with a pre-show DJ set. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. 6:30 p.m. DJ set and 8 p.m. concert on Thursday. Free. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org

If you’ve got the time …

For the 15-hour “Mueller Report Read-A-Thon,” stage actors and community leaders take part in a marathon reading of s pecial c ounsel Robert Mueller’s “Report on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. 9 a.m.-midnight Thursday. Free. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com