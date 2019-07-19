SoCal classical music, July 21-28: Pianist Yuja Wang with the LA Phil and more

Pianist Yuja Wang will perform with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Montecito International Music Festival 2019 Three-week showcase continues; performers include viola player Andrés Cárdenas, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and violinist Cho-Liang Lin. La Sierra University, 4500 Riverwalk Parkway, Riverside. Now through Aug. 2. Free. (213) 925-2400. lasierra.edu

Natalia Lafourcade and Gustavo Dudamel The Mexican singer-songwriter performs backed by Dudamel and the LA Phil. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$166. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

SummerFest 19 The Music Guild presents Aristeia Trio in a program of works by Beethoven, Muczynski, Gershwin, Bruch and Brahms (Sun., 3 p.m); and Vieness Piano Duo playing selections by Mozart, Brahms, Dvořák, Schubert, Schumann and Saint-Saëns (next Sun., 3 p.m). University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. $46-$56; discounts available; caregivers admitted free. (310) 558-3500. TheMusicGuild.org

Dudamel Conducts Mahler’s 2nd Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale, soprano Miah Persson and mezzo-soprano in Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Dudamel & Yuja Wang The pianist joins Dudamel and the LA Phil for John Adams’ “Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes?”; program also includes Barber’s Adagio for Strings and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$162. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Il Trittico: Il Tabarro & Suor Angelica Emerging vocalists perform two installments from Puccini’s trilogy of one-act operas. Cal State LA, State Playhouse, State University Dr., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$69. angelsvocalart.org

Santa Monica Symphony Family friendly concert includes favorites by Copland, Shostakovich, Johann Strauss II, Puccini, Rimsky-Korsakov, etc., plus a selection from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera.” Reed Park, 1130 Lincoln Blvd. (at Wilshire Boulevard), Santa Monica. Sat., 6 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330. smsymphony.org

Symphony in the Cities Pacific Symphony performs light classical, show tunes, patriotic favorites and more. Norman P. Murrary Community and Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way, Mission Viejo. Sat., 7 p.m. Also at Reneé and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall to Earth Members of the experimental classical ensemble Wild Up perform works by composer Christopher Cerrone as part of a listening party for their new album. L.A. Dance Project Studios, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Free. Next Sun., 8 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com

Ever Present Works by composer-artist Colin Self, poet and librettist Mandy Kahn and composer Ben Babbitt are performed at various locations around the museum campus. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 6-9 p.m. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Space: A Giant Leap California Philharmonic performs a multimedia-enhanced program of works including Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, “Titan,” and Holst’s “The Planets” plus selections from the main themes from “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” “Apollo 13” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $37.50-$140. (323) 850-2000. calphil.com